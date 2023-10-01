ICC World Cup 2023: Who are favourite Indian cricketers of Shadab Khan?

Shadab Khan revealed his favorite Indian cricketer is Rohit Sharma.

Kuldeep Yadav is his favourite Indian bowler

Pakistan will play their ICC World Cup 2023 opener against Netherlands.

Shadab Khan, an all-rounder for Pakistan, revealed who his favourite Indian cricketer is during a press conference on Sunday in Hyderabad.

The leg-spinner listed Indian captain Rohit Sharma as his preferred hitter and spinner Kuldeep Yadav as his preferred bowler.

“I like Rohit Sharma very much. He is very dangerous once he gets set and it is very difficult to dismiss him,” said Shadab.

“As far as bowler is concerned, I like Kuldeep [Yadav] since I’m a leg-spinner. He is in good form and bowls well despite flat tracks in India,” he added.

To participate in the massive event, the Pakistani squad flew from Dubai to Hyderabad, India’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday.

Additionally, they participated in one warm-up game, which they lost on Friday to New Zealand by a score of 5 wickets.

The Green Shirts will take on Australia on October 3 in their second exhibition game before facing the Netherlands on October 6 to kick off their World Cup campaign.

