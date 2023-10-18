Ramiz Raja suggests one change to Pakistan’s Playing XI ahead of Australia clash

Ramiz Raja has suggested that Pakistan should chase against Australia.

Raja has also recommended that Pakistan should bench an all-rounder.

He believes that Pakistan needs to strengthen its bowling.

Before Pakistan’s ICC World Cup 2023 encounter against Australia on October 20 in Bengaluru, former Pakistani cricketer Ramiz Raja has offered his thoughts.

Speaking on a local TV channel, Raja stressed the need to adjust to the situation and recommended that Pakistan think about benching an all-rounder in favor of a specialist given Bengaluru’s conducive batting conditions.

“I think Pakistan should go for the chase. Pakistan weren’t able to score even 200 runs against India while batting first on a good batting strip so they should think about chasing against Australia,” Raja said.

“The conditions there [in Bengaluru] will suit batting so Pakistan need to strengthen their bowling bearing in mind the pitch. If you need to sacrifice an all-rounder for a specialist, they should definitely do that,” he concluded.

