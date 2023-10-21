Real Madrid to host Chelsea in Women’s Champions League opener

Chelsea will face Real Madrid in the Women’s Champions League opener.

The match will be played on November 15.

Chelsea will also face Paris FC and BK Hacken in Group A.

Real Madrid will host Chelsea in the opening round of the Champions League.

On November 15, the Women’s Super League champions will visit the Liga F runners-up from the previous season.

Emma Hayes’ team, who drew away and triumphed at home the previous season, is grouped with Real Madrid for the second year in a row.

Real finished third in the group and was unable to advance past it, whereas Chelsea advanced to the 2022–23 semifinals after winning their group.

Following the draw on Friday, Uefa released the dates for the group-stage matches on Saturday. The top two teams from each group advance to the knockout stages, and the matches will take place between November 14 and January 31, 2019.

The only British team in the group stages this season, the Blues take on Paris FC, who defeated Arsenal in the first qualifying round, at home on November 23.

They next play home games against Swedish club BK Hacken on December 14 and away on December 20, host Real Madrid on January 24, and play their final group match at Paris FC on January 30.

