Women’s Champions League: Chelsea in same group with Real Madrid

In the group stage of the Women’s Champions League, Chelsea will play Real Madrid.

The 2021 runners-up, Emma Hayes’ team, are drawn in Group D with the Spanish team, the Swedish club BK Hacken, and the French team Paris FC.

In the qualifying stages, Paris FC defeated Wolfsburg, the winners of the previous season, and Arsenal, while Real Madrid advanced to the quarterfinals in 2022.

Chelsea was ranked first in the English championship pot despite losing to champions Barcelona in the semi-finals of the previous tournament.

They are the only British players still competing after Scottish winners Glasgow City were eliminated by Brann in the second round of qualifying. Paris St-Germain, who were placed in the same group as Bayern Munich, eliminated Manchester United as well during the qualifying round.

Barcelona, who will play FC Rosengard, Benfica, and Eintracht Frankfurt in Group A, is led by England internationals Keira Walsh and Lucy Bronze.

The top two teams from each group advance to the knockout stages, which take place between November 14 and January 31.

