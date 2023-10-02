Advertisement
Shadab Khan: “Much-needed rest has helped me get over the mental barrier”

Shadab Khan

  • Shadab Khan says he is over his mental barrier.
  • Shadab believes Pakistan’s bowling attack can win.
  • Pakistan already lost Naseem Shah.
Shadab Khan, an all-around player for Pakistan, has acknowledged that his bowling form isn’t fantastic but that a much-needed break following the Asia Cup has helped him overcome his mental obstacle.

Shadab stated during a press conference that playing a lot of consecutive cricket matches might occasionally hurt a player’s performance before Pakistan’s second warm-up game against Australia.

“My form has not been good recently but I got a lot of rest [after the Asia Cup]. You do get mentally down after playing a lot of cricket and not performing,” said Shadab.

“Obviously, the skills are there but the much-needed rest has helped me get over the mental barrier. The past is past now.”

Shadab claimed the conditions in Hyderabad reminded him of Rawalpindi, which is also a very high-scoring venue, in reference to Pakistan’s first warm-up game against New Zealand where Babar Azam-led side was unable to defend 346.

“The conditions so far in India have felt similar to Pakistan. Even the last warm-up felt like we were playing in Rawalpindi,” said Shadab.

“I feel the champion of this World Cup will be a good bowling side because the conditions here offer flat tracks and small boundaries. We have world-class bowlers and I feel as a bowling unit we have to perform really well to become champions.”

Prior to the start of the competition, Pakistan lost the services of speedster Naseem Shah, and they rested pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi for the exhibition game.

