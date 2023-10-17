Shoaib Malik criticizes Babar Azam’s captaincy, Mohammad Yousuf hits back

Pakistan lost badly to India in the ICC World Cup 2023.

Shoaib Malik criticized Babar Azam’s captaincy.

Mohammad Yousuf defended Babar Azam.

Advertisement

Pakistan lost badly to India in the ICC World Cup 2023, which was played in Ahmedabad this past Saturday, losing by seven wickets.

This failure led to comments from former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik on the leadership qualities of current captain Babar Azam.

Speaking on a local sports program, Malik said he thought Babar Azam could do amazing things, but only as a batter.

“I gave an opinion in the past as well that Babar Azam should leave captaincy. This is my personal opinion. Babar does not think out of the box as a captain. He is doing captaincy, but the improvement is not coming. He can do wonders for Pakistan as a player,” Malik said.

Mohammad Yousuf, the legendary cricket player from Pakistan, strongly disagreed with Malik’s comments. He believed that such remarks came at the wrong time, especially in light of the significant strain the team was already under during the World Cup. Yousuf emphasized how crucial it was to keep Babar as captain, comparing his effective leadership to that of the previous captain, Imran Khan.

“During the World Cup, I don’t think anybody should talk about this. Secondly, Imran Khan captained in 1983 and 1987 and lost both times before winning on his third attempt in 1992. Any good player should be allowed to continue as a captain for a long time. He is the captain because he has the ability. He did not become the captain because he is related to the PCB chairman. He is a genuine skipper,” Yousuf said.

Advertisement

In addition to chastising Malik, the 49-year-old also disagreed with debate panelist and former cricket player Wasim Akram.

“So talking about him in this manner is a loss for Pakistan and for him as well, especially amid the immense pressure post that loss against India. I am shocked that Wasim Akram, who was sitting there, did not stop him either,” he further said.

Malik responded to Yousuf’s criticism by expressing his appreciation for Yousuf as a fellow athlete. But when asked, he unwaveringly upheld his freedom to express his thoughts. Additionally, Malik expressed his love for Yousuf.

“I have had a great time with Yousuf bhai. I really respect him. However, it was my point of view, it is my right that if somebody asks me a question, I’ll definitely respond to it. If you understood the question and understood my answer, there would be no need to talk on a channel. Other than that, Yousuf bhai, I love you,” Malik concluded.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read ICC World Cup 2023: Shoaib Malik once again advices Babar Azam to step off captaincy Shoaib Malik has advised Babar Azam to resign from the captaincy. Malik...