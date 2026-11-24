Indonesian factory fire kills 26 workers; 8 still missing

Teams focused on the rear of the factory, where debris, lingering smoke and occasional flare-ups complicated recovery efforts.

SERANG: Indonesian authorities confirmed Tuesday that 26 workers were killed in a fire three days earlier at a candy factory, where rescuers said most victims died on the second floor trying to reach the emergency exit.





More than 600 rescuers, including soldiers, police officers, Red Cross personnel and volunteers, were searching the burned three-story building for eight more workers missing since Saturday's fire at the PT Fonusa Agung Mulia factory in Serang district of Banten province, near the capital, Jakarta.





Teams focused on the rear of the factory, where debris, lingering smoke and occasional flare-ups complicated recovery efforts, said Al Amrad, head of the Banten search and rescue agency.





Many victims were found near an access route leading to an emergency staircase close to the area where the fire is believed to have started. About 300 workers were inside the factory when the fire began, possibly in a cooling unit on the second floor. Many escaped, and rescuers saved 29 of them, five of whom were hospitalized with injuries.





Workers said no alarm sounded and that fellow employees shouted warnings that allowed them to escape.





Police opened a criminal investigation after finding preliminary evidence that negligence may have contributed to the fire.





"We will use DNA analysis to collect samples from the victims' families to compare with the remains we have recovered," Banten Police Chief Hendra Kurniawan said. "Each body bag contains various body parts, which we will need to sort through. Given that the remains were found piled together, a single bag could potentially contain parts from one or even multiple individuals."





Kurniawan asked for patience while authorities identify the victims and said a forensic laboratory team from the National Police Headquarters had been deployed to process the crime scene.

Video credit: CTGN

Fonusa Agung Mulia Ltd. CEO Steven Wijaya offered the company's apologies and sympathy to the families of those affected.





"We also take full responsibility and are committed to assisting the families and employees in getting through this challenging period," Wijaya said. "After all, to us, our employees are part of our own family."





He said the management team was on site and that all available resources, including hydrants and other equipment, were being used in the firefighting and rescue efforts.