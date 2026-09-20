Wasim Akram criticises Babar Azam's decision to accept Test captaincy

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram said Babar Azam should have continued as a player instead of taking on the Test captaincy.

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram said Babar Azam should have continued as a player instead of taking on the Test captaincy.

Akram made the remarks while speaking alongside former Pakistan fast bowler Waqar Younis at a charity fundraising event in Manchester.

“I do not want to blame anyone, and I could be wrong as well,” Akram said. “But in my opinion, Babar should not have taken the captaincy. All of this was unnecessary.”

Akram was referring to Pakistan’s Test tour of England, where the team underwent major changes after losing the first two Tests.

During the toss before the third Test in Birmingham, Babar was asked about the decision to send seven players home and make changes to the coaching staff. The captain said he was unaware of the changes.

Recalling the incident, Akram sarcastically questioned Babar’s role as captain if he was unaware of such major decisions.

“Babar Azam said he did not know. If you don’t know, then what were you doing here? Were you here to sell chickpeas?” Akram said sarcastically.

“As a player or as a person, I believe that if your leader or captain does not stand by you, you cannot give 100%,” he added.

Akram suggested that Babar should have stepped down as captain after the second Test and continued playing in the series as a batsman.

“My suggestion is that after the second Test, Babar should have said that he would play only as a player,” he added.

Babar was appointed Pakistan’s Test captain on July 5, replacing Shan Masood, ahead of the team’s tours of the West Indies and England. He had previously led Pakistan in Test cricket from 2020 to 2023, overseeing 20 matches, with 10 wins, six losses and four draws.

Under his return as captain, Pakistan drew their two-Test series in the West Indies 1-1 before suffering a 3-0 series defeat in England.

England won the first Test at Headingley by an innings and 103 runs before beating Pakistan by 194 runs at Lord’s. After the second defeat, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made major changes, sending seven players home and restructuring the coaching setup.

However, Pakistan could not avoid a series whitewash, as England won the third Test at Edgbaston by eight wickets to complete a 3-0 series victory.