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Trump’s Washington arch plan expands into military complex

Three Vietnam War veterans and an architectural historian have sued to stop the arch.

Web Desk September 20, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Trump’s Washington arch plan

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Sunday, Sept. 20, that his planned 250-foot triumphal arch near Arlington National Cemetery will also serve as a military complex for deploying drones, positioning snipers and storing ammunition, adding a national security role to a monument intended to mark the nation’s 250th anniversary.


Trump said in a social media post that he agreed to the change at the “strong request” of the military and cited national security concerns, but he did not identify any specific threat that prompted the move. The Pentagon has not provided additional information confirming the military request.


The proposed arch would stand near Memorial Bridge between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery. Trump said the structure would have space for drones and sniper positions on its roof and plaza, along with storage for large quantities of sniper ammunition.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that the structure would not pose a hazard to aircraft. However, the agency said the arch should feature an eternal flame and be continuously illuminated so pilots can easily see it. The proposed site is near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, prompting aviation safety concerns from some experts.


The project is also facing legal opposition. Three Vietnam War veterans and an architectural historian have sued to stop the arch, arguing that the structure would disrupt the historic view connecting the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery.


The arch is part of a broader effort by Trump to reshape Washington’s monumental landscape. Other projects include a new White House ballroom, renovations to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and redevelopment of a golf course in East Potomac Park.


The proposed monument has received preliminary approval from the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts, but additional federal reviews and legal challenges remain. The administration has said it plans to move forward with the project.

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