Five tips for naturally healthy hair

Healthy, shiny hair does not always require expensive salon treatments or complicated products. Simple daily habits can make a big difference in keeping your hair strong, soft and manageable. From eating a balanced diet to protecting your hair from heat, small changes can help improve its overall appearance and health.

Healthy, shiny hair does not always require expensive salon treatments or complicated products. Simple daily habits can make a big difference in keeping your hair strong, soft and manageable. From eating a balanced diet to protecting your hair from heat, small changes can help improve its overall appearance and health.

1. Eat a Balanced Diet

Hair health starts from within. Your body needs essential nutrients to support healthy hair growth. Include protein-rich foods such as eggs, fish, chicken, beans and lentils in your diet. Fruits and vegetables can also provide important vitamins and minerals. Nuts and seeds are useful sources of healthy fats and other nutrients that support overall hair health.

2. Keep Your Scalp Clean

A clean scalp provides a healthy environment for your hair. Wash your hair regularly according to your scalp type and lifestyle. If your scalp becomes oily quickly, you may need more frequent washing, while dry hair may benefit from less frequent washing. Choose a gentle shampoo and focus on cleaning the scalp rather than aggressively rubbing the hair lengths.

3. Limit Heat Styling

Frequent use of straighteners, curling irons and blow dryers can make hair dry and more prone to breakage. Try to reduce how often you use heated styling tools. When you do use them, choose a lower heat setting and consider using a heat-protectant product. Allowing your hair to air-dry when possible can also help reduce unnecessary heat exposure.

4. Be Gentle With Wet Hair

Wet hair is more fragile and can break more easily when handled roughly. Instead of vigorously rubbing your hair with a towel, gently squeeze out excess water and pat it dry. Use a wide-tooth comb to carefully remove tangles, starting from the ends and working upward. Avoid pulling or brushing aggressively.

5. Protect Your Hair

Everyday exposure to sunlight, pollution and harsh weather can affect the appearance of your hair. Cover your hair with a scarf or hat when spending a long time outdoors. Avoid hairstyles that constantly pull tightly on the roots, as repeated tension can contribute to hair breakage.



