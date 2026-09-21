Five tips for naturally healthy hair

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The agony of chronic body odor as deodorant fails to stop the daily struggle El Niño intensifies as WMO warns world to brace for extreme weather Presley Gerber dies at 27 and the fashion world mourns Cindy Crawford’s son Fat Bear Week 2026 returns as 16 Alaska bears vie for the crown Hania Aamir’s ‘Swan Lake’ photoshoot sparks fresh fan frenzy Pakistan’s IESCO privatization plan sparks strong investor interest WhatsApp adds starred music to make status songs easier to find Bitcoin tops $85,000 as crypto winter shows signs of ending FBR sets new ghee, cooking oil values through November Senior JI leader Hafiz Muhammad Idrees passes away after prolonged illness Grand Mosque muezzin 'Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Madani' passes away after delivering final Fajr adhan South Korea beats host Japan to reclaim Asian Games basketball gold Engro Corp names Junaid Iqbal as next CEO Pakistan, EU sign €65 million in grant agreements for investment, energy, rule of law Pakistan secures second Qatari LNG shipment through Strait of Hormuz after talks with Iran Travis Kelce sets NFL record as Taylor Swift cheers Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang pushes back on AI doomsday claims Oil prices slide as Iran diplomacy sparks fresh hopes Typhoon Dujuan nears Tokyo, disrupts flights and events US transfers 18 suspects in Haitian president’s killing to Florida Four militants killed during Balochistan operation Mustafa Kamal says Pakistan needs new administrative units Trump leaves door open to meeting Iran’s president at UN assembly The agony of chronic body odor as deodorant fails to stop the daily struggle El Niño intensifies as WMO warns world to brace for extreme weather Presley Gerber dies at 27 and the fashion world mourns Cindy Crawford’s son Fat Bear Week 2026 returns as 16 Alaska bears vie for the crown Hania Aamir’s ‘Swan Lake’ photoshoot sparks fresh fan frenzy Pakistan’s IESCO privatization plan sparks strong investor interest WhatsApp adds starred music to make status songs easier to find Bitcoin tops $85,000 as crypto winter shows signs of ending FBR sets new ghee, cooking oil values through November Senior JI leader Hafiz Muhammad Idrees passes away after prolonged illness Grand Mosque muezzin 'Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Madani' passes away after delivering final Fajr adhan South Korea beats host Japan to reclaim Asian Games basketball gold Engro Corp names Junaid Iqbal as next CEO Pakistan, EU sign €65 million in grant agreements for investment, energy, rule of law Pakistan secures second Qatari LNG shipment through Strait of Hormuz after talks with Iran Travis Kelce sets NFL record as Taylor Swift cheers Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang pushes back on AI doomsday claims Oil prices slide as Iran diplomacy sparks fresh hopes Typhoon Dujuan nears Tokyo, disrupts flights and events US transfers 18 suspects in Haitian president’s killing to Florida Four militants killed during Balochistan operation Mustafa Kamal says Pakistan needs new administrative units Trump leaves door open to meeting Iran’s president at UN assembly

Five tips for naturally healthy hair

Healthy, shiny hair does not always require expensive salon treatments or complicated products. Simple daily habits can make a big difference in keeping your hair strong, soft and manageable. From eating a balanced diet to protecting your hair from heat, small changes can help improve its overall appearance and health.

Web Desk September 21, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Healthy, shiny hair does not always require expensive salon treatments or complicated products. Simple daily habits can make a big difference in keeping your hair strong, soft and manageable. From eating a balanced diet to protecting your hair from heat, small changes can help improve its overall appearance and health.

1. Eat a Balanced Diet

Hair health starts from within. Your body needs essential nutrients to support healthy hair growth. Include protein-rich foods such as eggs, fish, chicken, beans and lentils in your diet. Fruits and vegetables can also provide important vitamins and minerals. Nuts and seeds are useful sources of healthy fats and other nutrients that support overall hair health.

2. Keep Your Scalp Clean

A clean scalp provides a healthy environment for your hair. Wash your hair regularly according to your scalp type and lifestyle. If your scalp becomes oily quickly, you may need more frequent washing, while dry hair may benefit from less frequent washing. Choose a gentle shampoo and focus on cleaning the scalp rather than aggressively rubbing the hair lengths.

3. Limit Heat Styling

Frequent use of straighteners, curling irons and blow dryers can make hair dry and more prone to breakage. Try to reduce how often you use heated styling tools. When you do use them, choose a lower heat setting and consider using a heat-protectant product. Allowing your hair to air-dry when possible can also help reduce unnecessary heat exposure.

4. Be Gentle With Wet Hair

Wet hair is more fragile and can break more easily when handled roughly. Instead of vigorously rubbing your hair with a towel, gently squeeze out excess water and pat it dry. Use a wide-tooth comb to carefully remove tangles, starting from the ends and working upward. Avoid pulling or brushing aggressively.

5. Protect Your Hair

Everyday exposure to sunlight, pollution and harsh weather can affect the appearance of your hair. Cover your hair with a scarf or hat when spending a long time outdoors. Avoid hairstyles that constantly pull tightly on the roots, as repeated tension can contribute to hair breakage.


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