World leaders gather in New York for 81st UN General Assembly

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Field Marshal Asim Munir discusses defence ties with France Nazanin Mandi engaged to Michael Gilroy after fairytale proposal Kevin Jonas melts hearts at Danielle’s 40th birthday celebration Y chromosome loss in men may create hidden pathway for cancer, study finds Snapchat turns chat messages into songs with new AI tools for Lens+ users Viral flag star 'Omar Aliyev' sparks buzz with debut song in Kazakhstan 11 hurt as teen opens fire outside Türkiye high school in Turgutlu Angelina Jolie’s daughter Vivienne sparks buzz with art business launch Nushki attack leaves two policemen martyred while protecting polio team in Balochistan Pakistan-Japan FMs get fresh bilateral boost for stronger trade and IT ties at UNGA At UNGA Bilal Bin Saqib pitches AI and tokenization as engines of financial inclusion Trump applauds Mamdani after finding common ground in New York meeting Pakistan secure women’s cricket bronze in Asian Games Busan foreign student population hits record 24,328 Oil Prices rise as markets watch US-Iran diplomacy Pakistan, Saudi Arabia waive visas for diplomatic, official passports UK approves defensive air support for Saudi Arabia CNN, Politico, MS NOW sue over Trump White House ban G7 urges Iran to stop supporting Yemen’s Houthis Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik make Khai’s sixth birthday special Field Marshal Asim Munir discusses defence ties with France Nazanin Mandi engaged to Michael Gilroy after fairytale proposal Kevin Jonas melts hearts at Danielle’s 40th birthday celebration Y chromosome loss in men may create hidden pathway for cancer, study finds Snapchat turns chat messages into songs with new AI tools for Lens+ users Viral flag star 'Omar Aliyev' sparks buzz with debut song in Kazakhstan 11 hurt as teen opens fire outside Türkiye high school in Turgutlu Angelina Jolie’s daughter Vivienne sparks buzz with art business launch Nushki attack leaves two policemen martyred while protecting polio team in Balochistan Pakistan-Japan FMs get fresh bilateral boost for stronger trade and IT ties at UNGA At UNGA Bilal Bin Saqib pitches AI and tokenization as engines of financial inclusion Trump applauds Mamdani after finding common ground in New York meeting Pakistan secure women’s cricket bronze in Asian Games Busan foreign student population hits record 24,328 Oil Prices rise as markets watch US-Iran diplomacy Pakistan, Saudi Arabia waive visas for diplomatic, official passports UK approves defensive air support for Saudi Arabia CNN, Politico, MS NOW sue over Trump White House ban G7 urges Iran to stop supporting Yemen’s Houthis Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik make Khai’s sixth birthday special

World leaders gather in New York for 81st UN General Assembly

The General Debate is being held from Sept. 22-26 and on Sept. 28, with global leaders expected to outline their governments’ positions.

Web Desk September 22, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

NEW YORK: The 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly’s high-level week began in New York on Tuesday, with nearly 130 heads of state and government expected to attend and deliver addresses.

The General Debate is being held from Sept. 22-26 and on Sept. 28, with global leaders expected to outline their governments’ positions on international issues, including conflicts, security and sustainable development.

US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are among the prominent leaders scheduled to address the gathering, according to the event schedule.

The session is taking place under the theme “Restoring trust, managing transformation: A United Nations that delivers for all.”

The high-level week also includes meetings on climate action, sea-level rise, pandemic preparedness, racial discrimination and nuclear disarmament.

The General Assembly’s 81st session formally opened on Sept. 8, with Bangladesh’s Khalilur Rahman serving as president of the Assembly.

The annual gathering brings together representatives of all 193 U.N. member states and provides a forum for governments to discuss international issues and present their positions on matters of global concern.

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