Spain at a crossroads as Sanchez fights to hold off right-wing tide

Sanchez, one of the few remaining leftist leaders in the European Union, has governed through fragile minority coalitions since 2018.





MADRID: Spaniards are heading to the polls on Sunday in a high-stakes vote that could hand Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez another term, or end his rule and usher the far right into national government for the first time since Spain returned to democracy in 1978, three years after Francisco Franco’s death.





The race underscores a wider shift across Europe, where immigration anxieties have fuelled right-wing gains. Sanchez, one of the few remaining leftist leaders in the European Union, has governed through fragile minority coalitions since 2018. Losing here would leave centre-left leaders running the show in just three EU states: Denmark, Lithuania and Malta.





Polls open at 9 a.m. (0800 GMT) and close at 8 p.m. (1900 GMT), when final-week survey data drops. Early results are expected roughly an hour later. Any party seeking an outright majority in the 350-seat parliament needs 176 seats.





Sanchez called the snap election after parliament rejected his decrees aimed at tackling a worsening housing crisis. Rising rents and evictions have dominated the campaign, with voters weighing starkly different fixes.





Despite polls generally pointing to a combined tally for the centre-right People’s Party (PP) and the far-right Vox, Sanchez, nicknamed "El Guapo", claimed on Friday that internal numbers show he can still build a majority with smaller left-wing allies.





Some surveys suggest his Socialist Party (PSOE) is narrowing the gap with the PP, though largely by pulling support from a disillusioned far left that Sanchez still needs to govern.





A PP-Vox coalition remains the most likely path to power, even if horse-trading over cabinet seats gets rough. Depending on Vox’s final seat count, analysts say it could also back a PP government from outside the cabinet. If no candidate wins parliament's confidence within two months of the first investiture vote, fresh elections trigger automatically.





Sanchez has called a PP-Vox alliance a "regression," pointing out that the two already govern together in four regions. He leans heavily on headline economic wins: Spain has posted some of the EU's fastest growth, backed by minimum wage hikes and labour reforms that drove unemployment to near two-decade lows.





On the ground, though, many Spaniards say those macro gains are not reaching their pockets. Climbing housing, energy and everyday consumer costs are biting hard.





Immigration sits right at the fault line of that debate. Growth has leaned heavily on migrant labour, and economists warn that hardline right-wing curbs could cool expansion. Sanchez has pushed immigration as an economic plus against a broader European crackdown. The PP wants to ban mass amnesties, enable returns to third countries and set up a points system for legal migrants, while Vox is pushing to deport convicted foreigners and put Spaniards first in line for housing.





Headline growth alone has not shielded Sanchez from mounting pressure. His standing has taken hits from corruption scandals touching his inner circle and family, alongside a string of crises, including two fatal train crashes, a migrant surge in Ceuta and a nationwide blackout.





Against accusations of weak management, PP leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo has pitched himself as a detail-focused technocrat. Sanchez has also drawn sharp pushback for granting an amnesty to Catalan independence figures in exchange for parliamentary backing after the 2023 vote, when the PP finished first but fell short of a majority.