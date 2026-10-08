Thursday, October 8, 2026
Watch Live
Thursday, October 8, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
08-OCT-2026
PETROL
+1.82 PKR
Rs. 396.65/ltr
DIESEL
-0.91 PKR
Rs. 394.94/ltr
Headlines
Pakistan’s DG ISPR Ahmed Sharif reaffirms long-standing military ties with Saudi Arabia UN chief Guterres meets Field Marshal Asim Munir at GHQ for regional security talks Pakistan’s DG ISPR Ahmed Sharif reaffirms long-standing military ties with Saudi Arabia UN chief Guterres meets Field Marshal Asim Munir at GHQ for regional security talks

IMF, Pakistan reach staff-level agreement unlocking $1.21 billion in financing

The disbursement comprises roughly $1.0 billion (SDR 760 million) under the EFF and $210 million (SDR 154 million) under the RSF, bringing cumulative drawdowns under both arrangements to approximately $5.7 billion.

Web Desk October 08, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund and Pakistani authorities reached a staff-level agreement Thursday following two weeks of consultations, opening access to about $1.21 billion in financing subject to approval by the IMF Executive Board.


The agreement came after discussions under the 2026 Article IV consultation, the fourth review of the 37-month Extended Fund Facility and the third review of the 28-month Resilience and Sustainability Facility. The talks, held in Karachi and Islamabad from Sept. 23 to Oct. 7, were led by IMF Mission Chief Iva Petrova.


The disbursement comprises roughly $1.0 billion (SDR 760 million) under the EFF and $210 million (SDR 154 million) under the RSF, bringing cumulative drawdowns under both arrangements to approximately $5.7 billion.


Petrova said Pakistan preserved macroeconomic stability despite external shocks from the Middle East war and energy market disruptions. Real GDP growth reached 3.6 percent for fiscal year 2026, headline inflation moderated to 10.3 percent in September, and gross foreign exchange reserves rose to $21.5 billion, she said.


To maintain long-term debt sustainability, the agreement requires steadfast execution of the fiscal year 2027 budget, anchored by a primary surplus target of 2.0 percent of GDP. The framework calls for risk-based audits, digital invoicing and third-party data integration to support revenue collection.


Social protection mechanisms will be strengthened through increased health and education spending, reaching 2.8 percent of GDP in fiscal year 2027, along with expanded targeted cash transfers. Broad, high-cost fuel support schemes are set to be phased out promptly in favor of time-bound, targeted social assistance.


The policy framework commits the State Bank of Pakistan to maintaining an appropriately tight monetary policy stance to guide inflation back to target levels while preserving exchange rate flexibility as an economic shock absorber.


In the energy sector, the IMF emphasized timely tariff adjustments, circular debt prevention, cost recovery across gas networks, and expanded private sector participation in power distribution to enhance operational efficiency.


Structural priorities reviewed under the Article IV consultation focus on reforming state-owned enterprise governance, reducing trade barriers, improving anti-corruption institutions and enhancing market competition.


Climate adaptation objectives under the RSF mandate integrating climate risk assessments into public investment frameworks, reforming irrigation water pricing, establishing energy efficiency standards and accelerating transport decarbonization.


The agreement is scheduled for formal submission to the IMF Executive Board for final approval in the coming weeks.

Recommended

KDA focuses on administrative efficiency for responsive public service delivery

KDA focuses on administrative efficiency for responsive public service delivery
PMD warns of urban flooding risk across northern Pakistan

PMD warns of urban flooding risk across northern Pakistan
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in London

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in London
Hangu clash leaves eight militants killed, two officers and four soldiers martyred, ISPR says

Hangu clash leaves eight militants killed, two officers and four soldiers martyred, ISPR says
Pakistan Security Dialogue cancellation raises key questions

Pakistan Security Dialogue cancellation raises key questions
Pakistan observes Defense Day with nationwide tributes to brave heroes

Pakistan observes Defense Day with nationwide tributes to brave heroes
Karachi’s 19-year old Arish Khan wins 'Build the Beat,' lands Red Bull Pakistan Off the Roof opening slot

Karachi’s 19-year old Arish Khan wins 'Build the Beat,' lands Red Bull Pakistan Off the Roof opening slot
FIA cracks down on illegal currency in Peshawar

FIA cracks down on illegal currency in Peshawar
Blaze engulfs old clothes factory at Karachi’s Landhi Export Processing Zone

Blaze engulfs old clothes factory at Karachi’s Landhi Export Processing Zone
NAB seizes Bahria Town land in Jamshoro, seals Ali Villa in Karachi

NAB seizes Bahria Town land in Jamshoro, seals Ali Villa in Karachi
Pakistan military pays tribute to border heroes in new Jurat Ke Nishan teaser

Pakistan military pays tribute to border heroes in new Jurat Ke Nishan teaser
Pakistan’s DG ISPR Ahmed Sharif reaffirms long-standing military ties with Saudi Arabia

Pakistan’s DG ISPR Ahmed Sharif reaffirms long-standing military ties with Saudi Arabia