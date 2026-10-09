Fury-Joshua fight tickets sell out within an hour in Cardiff

Around 80,000 tickets were released at midday, with prices ranging from £88.50 ($117) to £13,128 ($17,357), including booking fees.

CARDIFF: Tickets for Tyson Fury’s long-awaited heavyweight showdown with Anthony Joshua at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium sold out within an hour of going on sale Friday, according to British media reports.

Around 80,000 tickets were released at midday, with prices ranging from £88.50 ($117) to £13,128 ($17,357), including booking fees, the BBC reported.

More than 500,000 fans were reportedly waiting in the online queue within minutes of ticket sales opening, highlighting the enormous demand for the all-British clash.

Fury and Joshua are scheduled to headline the Dec. 11 fight card, although their ring walks are expected at around 1 a.m. on Dec. 12. An application submitted to Cardiff City Council indicated that Principality Stadium would remain open until 3:30 a.m. that day.

The bout, announced last month, has been billed as one of the biggest events in British boxing history. It will bring together the two former world heavyweight champions for the first time, ending years of speculation over a matchup that many had feared would never take place.

The fight will be broadcast on Netflix. Saudi boxing powerbroker Turki Alalshikh had initially hoped to stage the contest at New York’s Madison Square Garden before Cardiff was selected as the venue.