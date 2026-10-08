Veteran actor Nana Patekar dies at 75 after cardiac arrest in Goa

Patekar won the National Film Award for Best Actor for Krantiveer and another National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for Agni Sakshi. He also earned praise for his performances in films including Ab Tak Chhappan, Apaharan, Raajneeti, and the Welcome franchise.

PANAJI: Veteran actor and filmmaker Nana Patekar passed away at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa on Thursday, media reports said. The actor was living with his nephew, Prasad Patekar, at the time.





According to reports, Patekar had complained of a headache since Wednesday night. Doctors attempted to revive him for approximately 45 minutes, but he did not respond to treatment. He was declared dead at around 5:20 am, according to hospital sources.





Patekar's son, Malhar Patekar, who was in Pune at the time, has reportedly left for Goa following the news of his father's death.

A Career Spanning Four Decades





Born Vishwanath Patekar, the actor began his acting journey in theatre before making his film debut with the 1978 Hindi film Gaman. Over the following four decades, he established himself as one of Indian cinema's most distinctive actors, known for his intense performances, powerful dialogue delivery, and ability to portray both serious and comic characters.





He shot to wider prominence with films such as Parinda (1989), for which he won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor, and went on to deliver acclaimed performances in Angaar, Tirangaa, Krantiveer, Agni Sakshi, and Khamoshi: The Musical.





Patekar won the National Film Award for Best Actor for Krantiveer and another National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for Agni Sakshi. He also earned praise for his performances in films including Ab Tak Chhappan, Apaharan, Raajneeti, and the Welcome franchise.





He also ventured into filmmaking, making his directorial debut with Prahaar: The Final Attack.





Patekar continued to work in both Hindi and Marathi cinema, earning critical acclaim for his performance in the Marathi film Natsamrat (2016).

A recipient of the Padma Shri, Patekar leaves behind a career spanning more than four decades and a body of work that included acting, writing, and direction.