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Do you prefer old memories or future plans? Psychology explains

Some find emotional comfort in cherished memories, while others prefer focusing on upcoming opportunities, new experiences and personal goals. Neither approach is necessarily better than the other.

Web Desk October 27, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Do you enjoy looking at old photographs, reliving childhood memories and recalling beautiful moments from the past, while some people around you prefer discussing future plans? Psychologists say people differ in how they relate to the past and the future.


Some find emotional comfort in cherished memories, while others prefer focusing on upcoming opportunities, new experiences and personal goals. Neither approach is necessarily better than the other.


In psychology, an emotional attachment to meaningful memories of the past is known as nostalgia.


For such individuals, old photographs, childhood experiences, time spent with friends or a familiar song are more than reminders of earlier days. They can evoke happiness, a sense of belonging and emotional comfort.


A 2020 review published in the scientific journal Frontiers in Psychology discussed how meaningful memories can strengthen feelings of social connection, purpose in life and hope.


Nostalgia may provide emotional support, particularly during periods of change or uncertainty.


A 2013 study published in Personality and Individual Differences examined the relationship between nostalgia and the need for social connectedness.


The research suggested that people who have a stronger desire for emotional connection and belonging may be more inclined toward nostalgic feelings.


However, this does not mean that everyone who frequently recalls the past is lonely or dissatisfied with their present life.


Others prefer thinking about upcoming opportunities and new achievements rather than repeatedly revisiting past experiences.


For example, after returning from a trip, one person might spend time looking through photographs and remembering special moments, while another immediately begins planning the next adventure.


For these individuals, imagining future goals, accomplishments and new experiences may feel more exciting and motivating.


Differences in how people relate to the past and future can sometimes lead to misunderstandings in close relationships.


For example, one partner may enjoy reminiscing about their first meeting and other cherished experiences, while the other prefers discussing future plans and shared goals.


This does not necessarily mean that the second partner places less value on those memories. Instead, the two may differ in how they express their emotions and approach life.


Psychological research suggests that finding comfort in past memories and feeling excited about the future are both natural parts of human experience.


People do not necessarily belong to just one category. The same person may cherish old memories at one stage of life while becoming more focused on future possibilities at another.


Ultimately, appreciating the past and planning for the future are not opposing approaches. Both can contribute to a meaningful life, depending on an individual's circumstances, emotional needs and personal outlook.

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