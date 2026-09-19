New peoples bus service route launched in Sindh

A new route of the Peoples Bus Service has been launched for residents of Larkana, Qambar and Shahdadkot on the directives of Sindh Senior Minister for Information and Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon.

A new route of the Peoples Bus Service has been launched for residents of Larkana, Qambar and Shahdadkot on the directives of Sindh Senior Minister for Information and Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon.

According to a statement issued Friday, Memon said the new route would provide residents with modern, comfortable and affordable transportation. He said the initiative is part of the Sindh government’s efforts to expand public transportation services across the province.

The minister said the Peoples Bus Service is being expanded to more cities in Sindh so that more people can access reliable and affordable transportation.

He reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to improving public transportation infrastructure and providing accessible travel options to residents across Sindh.