Google faces €403 million GDPR fine over location data

Monday, September 21, 2026
Watch Live
Monday, September 21, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
19-SEP-2026
PETROL
-1.65 PKR
Rs. 389.14/ltr
DIESEL
-0.88 PKR
Rs. 424.40/ltr
Headlines
Hania Aamir’s ‘Swan Lake’ photoshoot sparks fresh fan frenzy Pakistan’s IESCO privatization plan sparks strong investor interest WhatsApp adds starred music to make status songs easier to find Bitcoin tops $85,000 as crypto winter shows signs of ending FBR sets new ghee, cooking oil values through November Senior JI leader Hafiz Muhammad Idrees passes away after prolonged illness Grand Mosque muezzin 'Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Madani' passes away after delivering final Fajr adhan South Korea beats host Japan to reclaim Asian Games basketball gold Engro Corp names Junaid Iqbal as next CEO Pakistan, EU sign €65 million in grant agreements for investment, energy, rule of law Pakistan secures second Qatari LNG shipment through Strait of Hormuz after talks with Iran Travis Kelce sets NFL record as Taylor Swift cheers Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang pushes back on AI doomsday claims Oil prices slide as Iran diplomacy sparks fresh hopes Typhoon Dujuan nears Tokyo, disrupts flights and events US transfers 18 suspects in Haitian president’s killing to Florida Four militants killed during Balochistan operation Mustafa Kamal says Pakistan needs new administrative units Trump leaves door open to meeting Iran’s president at UN assembly Hania Aamir’s ‘Swan Lake’ photoshoot sparks fresh fan frenzy Pakistan’s IESCO privatization plan sparks strong investor interest WhatsApp adds starred music to make status songs easier to find Bitcoin tops $85,000 as crypto winter shows signs of ending FBR sets new ghee, cooking oil values through November Senior JI leader Hafiz Muhammad Idrees passes away after prolonged illness Grand Mosque muezzin 'Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Madani' passes away after delivering final Fajr adhan South Korea beats host Japan to reclaim Asian Games basketball gold Engro Corp names Junaid Iqbal as next CEO Pakistan, EU sign €65 million in grant agreements for investment, energy, rule of law Pakistan secures second Qatari LNG shipment through Strait of Hormuz after talks with Iran Travis Kelce sets NFL record as Taylor Swift cheers Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang pushes back on AI doomsday claims Oil prices slide as Iran diplomacy sparks fresh hopes Typhoon Dujuan nears Tokyo, disrupts flights and events US transfers 18 suspects in Haitian president’s killing to Florida Four militants killed during Balochistan operation Mustafa Kamal says Pakistan needs new administrative units Trump leaves door open to meeting Iran’s president at UN assembly

Google faces €403 million GDPR fine over location data

Google has faced another legal setback after Ireland’s data protection regulator ordered the tech giant to pay a fine of more than 400 million euros for violating the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Web Desk September 21, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Google has faced another legal setback after Ireland’s data protection regulator ordered the tech giant to pay a fine of more than 400 million euros for violating the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC) launched an investigation into Google Ireland in 2020 after several European consumer rights organizations filed complaints about the company’s processing of location data.

Between May 2018 and February 2020, the DPC examined how Google handled user data, focusing on web and app activity, location history and the accuracy of location information.

During the investigation, the DPC examined whether Google’s processing of location data was lawful and fair and whether the company met its accountability requirements under the GDPR. However, the regulator found that Google had failed to comply with Irish data protection requirements.

DPC Deputy Commissioner Graham Doyle said in a statement that Google’s failures could have left people unaware that their location data was being used to influence them through advertising or to infer their interests. He said this could also have reduced users’ control over their personal data.

Doyle added that keeping users’ location data for longer than necessary made this loss of control more serious.

“The GDPR provides a high level of protection of personal data throughout the EEA, and requires that the processing of personal data must be carried out in a lawful, fair and transparent manner,” he said.

As a result, the DPC imposed administrative fines totaling 403 million euros and gave Google six months to bring its data processing practices into compliance with the law.

The penalty is the fourth-largest fine ever imposed by the DPC under the GDPR.

Recommended

Google to invest $15 billion in AI infrastructure in Finland

Google to invest $15 billion in AI infrastructure in Finland
Google AI Gemini hiking advice sparks rescue after hikers stranded on California's Mount Shasta

Google AI Gemini hiking advice sparks rescue after hikers stranded on California's Mount Shasta
Google opens new jobs in Pakistan

Google opens new jobs in Pakistan
Google changes spam rules as EU competition concerns intensify

Google changes spam rules as EU competition concerns intensify
Google launches Android 17 with major AI and multitasking upgrades

Google launches Android 17 with major AI and multitasking upgrades
Google may reduce free storage for new Gmail users, reports say

Google may reduce free storage for new Gmail users, reports say
Google introduces a new privacy feature for users

Google introduces a new privacy feature for users
Australia plans levy on big tech for sharing news

Australia plans levy on big tech for sharing news
Google expands Gmail end-to-end encryption to mobile devices

Google expands Gmail end-to-end encryption to mobile devices
Google broadens ‘Search Live’ access worldwide in major AI expansion

Google broadens ‘Search Live’ access worldwide in major AI expansion
Google rolls out Gemini-powered updates to transform productivity

Google rolls out Gemini-powered updates to transform productivity
Most visited websites in 2026 so far revealed

Most visited websites in 2026 so far revealed