Four ways to ease joint pain and stiffness during winter

Maintaining a daily routine of light exercise is important during winter.

As temperatures drop during winter, complaints of joint pain and stiffness may increase. For people experiencing discomfort in their knees, fingers and hips, getting out of bed in the morning and carrying out daily activities can become difficult.





Medical experts say cold weather does not directly cause joint diseases, but changes in temperature and air pressure, along with reduced physical activity, may make existing pain feel worse.





Experts say spending more time sitting or staying indoors during winter can limit joint movement and affect muscle strength. However, a few simple lifestyle changes can help manage discomfort and keep the body active.





Maintaining a daily routine of light exercise is important during winter. Although getting out of bed to exercise in cold weather may feel difficult, prolonged sitting can worsen joint stiffness.





Gentle stretching in the morning, chair yoga and leisurely walks can be helpful. Low-impact exercises such as tai chi may also improve balance and help keep joints moving.





According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, staying physically active can help people with arthritis reduce pain and maintain their ability to perform everyday activities.





Keeping the body warm is also important for reducing joint pain and stiffness. Wearing warm socks, gloves and weather-appropriate clothing can help, especially for people who experience discomfort in their hands, fingers or knees.





Wearing several light layers instead of one thick garment makes it easier to adjust clothing according to the temperature. Warm blankets and maintaining a comfortable indoor temperature may also provide relief.





Heat can relax the muscles surrounding the joints and reduce the feeling of stiffness, making it easier to walk, stand and sit. Dressing warmly may also make people more comfortable going outdoors and getting sunlight, which can help the body produce vitamin D.





People who already have arthritis or other chronic joint conditions should follow their doctor's instructions if their pain worsens during winter. Doctors may recommend pain relievers such as ibuprofen, naproxen or acetaminophen.





In some cases, creams containing diclofenac may also be prescribed. However, these medications are not equally safe or suitable for everyone.





People with kidney, stomach or heart conditions should seek medical advice before taking pain relievers. If pain occurs frequently or becomes more severe, it is important to identify the underlying cause rather than simply relying on medication.





A balanced diet also plays an important role in maintaining joint health. Fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, olive oil and fish are among the foods that may support overall health and help manage inflammation in the body.





These foods provide fiber, vitamins, minerals and healthy fats that the body needs. A balanced diet may be particularly helpful for people with rheumatoid arthritis.





However, food alone cannot cure joint disease and should be considered a supportive measure alongside treatment prescribed by a doctor.





Joint pain and stiffness should not always be dismissed as an effect of cold weather. People should seek medical attention if discomfort lasts several days, interferes with daily activities or is accompanied by swelling and redness.





Sudden severe pain, a hot and swollen joint, particularly when accompanied by fever, may indicate a serious condition such as an infection. In such cases, immediate medical attention is necessary.





Experts say staying physically active, wearing warm clothing, eating a balanced diet and consulting a doctor when needed can help reduce joint discomfort during winter. These precautions may make daily life more comfortable even during colder months.







