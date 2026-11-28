Study urges early blood sugar control to protect brain health

The research found that people who developed Type 2 diabetes could experience structural changes in the brain.





SAN FRANCISCO: Persistently high blood sugar levels may affect memory and cognitive performance in middle age, according to a new study that tracked participants over three decades.





The research found that people who developed Type 2 diabetes could experience structural changes in the brain.





Researchers associated with the American Heart Association examined nearly 3,000 people who were young and healthy at the beginning of the study but later developed Type 2 diabetes.





Type 2 diabetes is a condition in which the body has difficulty regulating blood sugar levels.





The findings suggest that maintaining healthy blood sugar levels during adolescence and early adulthood, particularly between the ages of 18 and 30, may help protect brain health and memory later in life.





The Mayo Clinic generally recommends that healthy adults begin screening for diabetes risk at age 35.





Regina Pardilla, the study's lead author and a neuroepidemiologist affiliated with the University of California, San Francisco, said the effects of diabetes on cognitive abilities were already known.





However, researchers had previously believed that diabetes-related cognitive impairment mainly affected children with Type 1 diabetes or people over 65 with Type 2 diabetes.





The new findings highlight the importance of preventing diabetes and monitoring blood sugar levels from an early age to reduce potential risks to brain health later in life, researchers said.