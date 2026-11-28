Over 500 buildings sealed in Karachi construction crackdown

According to the report, officials inspected 262 buildings under construction across the city. Construction work at one site had already been suspended when the inspection team arrived.





KARACHI: Authorities in Karachi have sealed 516 buildings as part of an ongoing crackdown on illegal construction across the city, Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi said.





Naqvi presented a report on the enforcement campaign to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, stating that inspections and action against unauthorised structures had continued in various districts through Nov. 27.





According to the report, officials inspected 262 buildings under construction across the city. Construction work at one site had already been suspended when the inspection team arrived.





In Korangi district, 48 buildings were inspected, of which 41 were sealed and notices were issued to seven others.





In Keamari, 12 of the 19 inspected buildings were sealed, while five were issued notices. Officials compiled records of 12 buildings in West district and 21 in Malir.





In Central district, records were prepared for 64 buildings and five were sealed. In South district, 55 of the 61 inspected buildings were sealed, while 37 buildings were sealed in East district.





The commissioner directed deputy commissioners to intensify action against illegal and unauthorised construction and continue inspections to prevent violations.





He also instructed officials to take action in accordance with the law against those found violating building regulations.