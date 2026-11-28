Easy homemade foot scrub to soothe tired feet

While people often focus on caring for their face and hair, their feet which carry the body's weight throughout the day are frequently overlooked.





Long hours of walking, standing and daily activities can leave feet feeling tired and stiff. A simple homemade foot-care routine using common household ingredients may help soothe tired feet and keep the skin soft and refreshed.





While people often focus on caring for their face and hair, their feet which carry the body's weight throughout the day are frequently overlooked.





However, maintaining foot hygiene and softness does not necessarily require expensive salon treatments. A few simple steps at home can help.





Soak Your Feet in Lukewarm Water

Fill a tub with lukewarm water and soak your feet for 10 to 15 minutes. This can help soften the skin and ease feelings of muscle fatigue.





Prepare a Natural Foot Scrub

Grind a small amount of oats into a fine powder and mix it with one teaspoon of honey to make a paste.





Honey helps retain skin moisture, while finely ground oats can gently exfoliate dead skin cells.





Apply the paste to your feet, soles and heels, then massage gently in circular motions for two to three minutes. Avoid applying the scrub to cuts, wounds or cracked skin.





Use a Warm Towel

Rinse your feet with clean water. Soak a towel in lukewarm water, wring it out and wrap it around your feet for about two minutes.





Apply Moisturiser

Finally, dry your feet thoroughly and apply a moisturising lotion or cream to help retain moisture and keep the skin soft.





Following this simple and affordable routine once a week may help keep feet refreshed and the skin smooth and moisturised.