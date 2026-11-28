Taiwan's local election draws attention from US and China

Voters choose 11,051 local officials and decide on a nuclear energy referendum ahead of the island's 2028 presidential race.

Taiwanese voters went to the polls Saturday to elect local leaders in a closely watched vote that could shape the island's political landscape ahead of the 2028 presidential elections, as China stepped up pressure on Taipei.





Polling stations opened at 8 a.m. and were scheduled to close at 4 p.m. local time. Nearly 19.6 million people were eligible to vote in the local elections, while more than 20 million could take part in a separate referendum on the island's nuclear energy policy, according to Taiwan's Central Election Commission.





Known as the "nine-in-one" elections, the polls are held every four years and cover nine categories of local government positions. This year, voters are choosing 11,051 officials across six special municipalities and 16 counties and cities. Winners will serve four-year terms.





Campaigns largely focused on local issues, including transportation, childcare and the environment. However, China's involvement has added a wider political dimension to the contest, particularly in the closely watched mayoral race in Taipei.





China considers Taiwan part of its territory and has criticized Puma Shen, the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) candidate for Taipei mayor. Chinese authorities have accused Shen of separatism and placed him on a wanted list over alleged separatist activities.





Chinese state media intensified their criticism on Friday, accusing Shen of receiving money from the United States and claiming Washington was using covert methods to interfere in the election. Shen's campaign team declined to comment on the reports before polling stations closed.





After casting his ballot, Shen spoke to reporters about his sleep, breakfast plans and the pleasant weather but did not directly address Beijing's criticism.





Shen is challenging incumbent Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an of the opposition Kuomintang (KMT), which traditionally favors closer ties with Beijing. Both parties have concentrated their campaigns on Taipei and five other major cities.





China's military activity also remained in focus. Taiwan's Defense Ministry said Saturday it had detected 33 Chinese military aircraft and eight warships around the island during the previous 24 hours.





Alex Huang, an adviser to Taiwan's National Security Council, said China had mobilized its propaganda platforms and Taiwan Affairs Office on Friday night, describing the activity as Beijing's own "election eve."





Nuclear policy also on the ballot





Alongside the local elections, voters are deciding whether to reverse Taiwan's nuclear-free energy policy through a nationwide referendum initiated by the KMT and backed by the Taiwan People's Party.





Taiwan ended nuclear power generation in May 2025 when its final operating reactor at the Maanshan Nuclear Power Plant was shut down, completing a phaseout pursued by the DPP since returning to power in 2016.





The referendum requires at least 5 million votes in favor to pass. The legislature approved the proposal in August by a vote of 59-51.





Parties look ahead to 2028





The local elections are also expected to influence political maneuvering ahead of Taiwan's next presidential and legislative elections, scheduled for early 2028.





President Lai Ching-te is widely expected to seek a second term, while the KMT has yet to select its presidential candidate. Potential contenders include Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen and parliamentary speaker Han Kuo-yu. KMT Chairwoman Cheng Li-wun is also viewed as a possible contender.





At the previous local elections in 2022, the KMT won 14 of Taiwan's 22 cities and counties, compared with five for the DPP. Independent candidates and other parties secured the remaining three.





Other key contests include New Taipei, the island's most populous city, and Kaohsiung, a traditional DPP stronghold in the south where the KMT has campaigned actively.

Vote counting was expected to conclude by midnight Saturday.