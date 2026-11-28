US disables ship attempting to breach Iran blockade

Tehran vows to resist Washington's naval restrictions and keep the strategically important Strait of Hormuz closed.

The maritime standoff between the United States and Iran intensified Friday after the U.S. military disabled a commercial vessel attempting to evade its blockade of Iranian ports, prompting Tehran to threaten further resistance and maintain its closure of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.





U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said military aircraft struck the stern of the Palau-flagged vessel M/V Pacific Archer with precision munitions on Thursday after it departed from the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas.





The strike disabled the vessel's propulsion system, leaving it unable to move, but all civilian crew members were unharmed, according to CENTCOM. The command said the ship had attempted to breach the naval blockade despite receiving multiple warnings.

🌐 X Integration Widget (The complete interactive embed will render live on your main website, you can also preview from article list page)









In response, Mohammad Mokhber, an adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, vowed that Tehran would not accept Washington's restrictions or allow the strategic waterway to reopen under the current circumstances.





"Neither will the Strait of Hormuz be reopened, nor will we allow the blockade to remain in place," Iranian state media quoted Mokhber as saying Friday. He did not elaborate on how Iran planned to challenge the restrictions.





Iranian navy commander Shahram Irani also rejected claims that the blockade was disrupting the country's maritime operations, saying Iranian ports remained active and naval escorts were continuing.





"Breaking through the enemy blockade is underway and our ports are active today. Contrary to all propaganda, maritime escorts are taking place and we stand with the shipowners and sailors," Irani told Iranian state television.





He accused Washington of attempting to cripple Iran's economy by restricting its maritime trade but maintained that the effort had so far failed.





The United States reimposed its naval blockade on Iranian ports in July. Earlier this month, Washington announced Task Force Iron Gate, an initiative aimed at restricting the movement of weapons and sanctioned materials across Iran's land borders and the Caspian Sea.





The latest confrontation has heightened concerns over maritime security in the Gulf region, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route for global oil supplies. Any prolonged disruption to traffic through the waterway could have significant consequences for international energy markets and trade.