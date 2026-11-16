Sugar mills defy government orders as crushing season delayed; farmers warn of crisis

Kissan Ittehad demanded that the government immediately announce the sugarcane support price so growers receive fair compensation

KARACHI: Sugar mills across Pakistan remain shut despite government notifications ordering the start of the sugarcane crushing season, prompting farmers to warn of a major crisis and demand that authorities immediately set a support price for sugarcane.





Kissan Ittehad, a farmers' organization, said the delay in crushing threatens both the current sugarcane crop and next season's planting, and could cause severe financial losses for growers. The group said a Nov. 15 government order has also proved ineffective.





"Sugar mill owners consider themselves above the law and are not complying with government orders," Khalid Hussain Bath, president of Kissan Ittehad, said in a statement.





Bath said the crushing season has also not begun in Sindh province, leaving growers in severe difficulty. He said the delay will hurt farmers' income and disrupt the timely sale of sugarcane and preparations for the next crop.





Kissan Ittehad demanded that the government immediately announce the sugarcane support price so growers receive fair compensation, and that mills be required to buy all approved sugarcane varieties without refusal.





Bath also raised concerns about fertilizer prices, saying DAP fertilizer is being sold at high prices in Pakistan and adding to the financial burden on farmers already struggling. He called on the government to take immediate notice of rising agricultural input costs and the exploitation of farmers.





The group's chairman also demanded additional sugar be provided to farmers to help address their problems.





Bath appealed to Pakistan's prime minister to take immediate notice of farmers' issues, review the reasons for the delay in the crushing season and compel sugar mill owners to implement government decisions.





Kissan Ittehad warned that if the crushing season does not begin immediately and a fair sugarcane price is not set, the consequences will affect not only farmers but also the broader agricultural economy and the sugar supply system.