Monday, November 16, 2026
Watch Live
Monday, November 16, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
16-NOV-2026
PETROL
-2.00 PKR
Rs. 330.00/ltr
DIESEL
0.00 PKR
Rs. 360.00/ltr
Headlines
US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

Shareholders sue Intel over concealed PC sales slump that erased $140 billion in market value

The shareholders said Intel's problems with PC sales and excess inventory outweighed data center construction and other benefits related to the artificial intelligence boom.

Web Desk November 16, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Intel Headquarter

SAN JOSE: Intel has been sued by shareholders who accuse the U.S. chipmaker of defrauding them by concealing the impact of a prolonged slowdown in personal computer sales that caused its stock price to plunge nearly 29% in a single day.


In a proposed class action filed Friday in federal court in San Jose, California, shareholders led by a Michigan pension fund said Intel was too slow to disclose how slowing PC sales and an inventory glut would weigh on revenue. The shareholders said Intel's problems with PC sales and excess inventory outweighed data center construction and other benefits related to the artificial intelligence boom.


They also said Intel had the motive and opportunity to defraud by raising capital in mid-August, halfway through its "disastrous" third quarter, when it sold $23 billion of stock at $95 per share. The sale came as Intel looked to build out its chip contract manufacturing business, a key part of CEO Lip-Bu Tan's business strategy. Intel shares closed Friday at $59.66.


Intel did not immediately respond to requests for comment Sunday.


Shares of Intel fell 28.6% on Oct. 30, wiping out about $140 billion of market value, one day after the Santa Clara, California-based company projected lower-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue and profit and forecast a prolonged slowdown in PC sales.


Tan told analysts he was disappointed by manufacturing supply shortages, an "unprecedented memory crunch" and resulting softness in PCs.


"We need to address these challenges with urgency," Tan added.


Like many other large technology companies, Intel has poured money into manufacturing, but supply disruptions have made it harder to benefit from growing demand for data center chips. Meanwhile, rising memory prices have made PCs more expensive, weighing on demand.


Friday's lawsuit, led by the City of Southfield Fire and Police Retirement System, seeks unspecified damages for Intel shareholders between July 23, 2026, and Oct. 29, 2026. Tan and Chief Financial Officer David Zinsner are also defendants.


Intel shares are up 62% this year through Friday, though they have slid from their recent peak of $142.35 on June 30.

Recommended

Zombie accounts could turn your forgotten profiles into hacker targets

Zombie accounts could turn your forgotten profiles into hacker targets
ChatGPT, Claude and Grok hit by simultaneous service outages

ChatGPT, Claude and Grok hit by simultaneous service outages
Audi Q9 debuts world-first curved OLED taillights

Audi Q9 debuts world-first curved OLED taillights

Nvidia deepens AI dominance with $12.9 billion Hugging Face deal

Nvidia deepens AI dominance with $12.9 billion Hugging Face deal
Binance says security incident had estimated $6.3 billion impact; Exchange pledges to cover all losses

Binance says security incident had estimated $6.3 billion impact; Exchange pledges to cover all losses
'The Legend of Zelda' remake sparks gaming frenzy with 5.2 million sales

'The Legend of Zelda' remake sparks gaming frenzy with 5.2 million sales
DeepSeek unveils prototype of new AI agent

DeepSeek unveils prototype of new AI agent
Pakistan kicks off its space journey by sending first astronaut on November 25

Pakistan kicks off its space journey by sending first astronaut on November 25
Nothing CEO slams Apple’s foldable iPhone Duo as a ‘waste of money’

Nothing CEO slams Apple’s foldable iPhone Duo as a ‘waste of money’
UNICEF launches social media service to help sextortion victims

UNICEF launches social media service to help sextortion victims
Pakistan’s IT exports surge 17% to $394 million in August 2026

Pakistan’s IT exports surge 17% to $394 million in August 2026
OpenAI’s GPT-6 Astra breaks AI barriers with music, games and independent tasks

OpenAI’s GPT-6 Astra breaks AI barriers with music, games and independent tasks