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WB approves $300m loan for rural water, sanitation projects in Sindh

The project will involve installing solar-powered water supply systems and developing modern drainage and sanitation infrastructure across the province.

Web Desk November 14, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank (WB) has approved a $300 million loan for Pakistan to improve water supply, sanitation and hygiene services in rural areas of Sindh.


According to the World Bank, the project will involve installing solar-powered water supply systems and developing modern drainage and sanitation infrastructure across the province.


The initiative aims to provide improved water and sanitation services to 80% of Sindh’s rural population. It is also expected to help address child malnutrition and stunted growth in the province.


The World Bank noted that more than half of children under the age of five in rural Sindh suffer from stunted growth.


The 10-year clean water and sanitation programme will be implemented in four phases. The first phase will involve a total investment of $540 million, with the Asian Development Bank contributing $150 million and the Sindh government providing $90 million.


Meanwhile, 47 World Bank-supported projects are currently underway in Pakistan, with a combined portfolio worth approximately $16.1 billion.

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