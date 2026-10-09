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Farhan’s 89, Muaz’s fifty power Pakistan to first T20I win

Pakistan reached the target for the loss of six wickets, with Farhan leading from the front with a commanding 89-run innings.

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RAWALPINDI: Captain Sahibzada Farhan and Muaz Sadaqat starred with the bat as Pakistan chased down Sri Lanka’s 183-run target to win the first Twenty20 international of the three-match series by four wickets.

Pakistan reached the target for the loss of six wickets, with Farhan leading from the front with a commanding 89-run innings. Muaz provided explosive support, scoring 50 off 29 balls.

Fakhar Zaman contributed 21 runs, while Khawaja Nafay remained unbeaten on 12 and sealed the victory with a six. Hasan Nawaz scored one run, Shadab Khan was dismissed for a duck and Saim Ayub made eight. Mohammad Imran Randhawa remained not out without scoring.

Earlier, Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis won the toss and elected to bat, but the visitors lost two wickets for just 18 runs. A 60-run partnership for the third wicket helped steady the innings.

Opener Lahiru Udara led Sri Lanka’s recovery with an impressive 91 off 55 balls but fell short of a century. Kamindu Mendis scored 23 and Dasun Shanaka made 15 as Sri Lanka finished at 182-8 in their allotted overs.

For Pakistan, fast bowler Naseem Shah claimed three wickets, while debutant Mohammad Imran Randhawa took two. Razaullah, Saim Ayub and Shadab Khan picked up one wicket each.

At the toss, Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis said the pitch looked good and stressed the importance of making the most of the powerplay. He acknowledged that several key players were injured but expressed confidence in the replacements.

Pakistan captain Farhan said his side had also wanted to field first. He confirmed that Razaullah and Imran Randhawa were making their international debuts.

The second and third T20Is will be played at the same venue on Oct. 11 and 13, respectively.

The captains unveiled the series trophy at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium ahead of the opening match.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has also announced the commentary panel for the series, featuring former captain Salman Butt and former cricketers Urooj Mumtaz, Aamer Sohail and Bazid Khan. Zainab Abbas will serve as presenter.

A tri-nation ODI series featuring Pakistan, Sri Lanka and England will follow the T20I series.

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