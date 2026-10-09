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PIA suspends flights to Riyadh amid escalating middle east conflict Norse Atlantic to lease two Boeing 787-9s to Pakistan International Airlines Trump says U.S. won't attack Iran before midterms PM Shehbaz condemns Houthi Attacks on Saudi Arabia, pledges solidarity under Makkah Defense Pact Veteran actor Nana Patekar dies at 75 after cardiac arrest in Goa US, Russian officials discussed bringing American investor into Nord Stream pipelines Lucky Cement led consortium submits bid interest for Pakistan's GEPCO privatization World Bank: Pakistan emerging as major AI services provider in MENAAP region IMF, Pakistan reach staff-level agreement unlocking $1.21 billion in financing PIA suspends flights to Riyadh amid escalating middle east conflict Norse Atlantic to lease two Boeing 787-9s to Pakistan International Airlines Trump says U.S. won't attack Iran before midterms PM Shehbaz condemns Houthi Attacks on Saudi Arabia, pledges solidarity under Makkah Defense Pact Veteran actor Nana Patekar dies at 75 after cardiac arrest in Goa US, Russian officials discussed bringing American investor into Nord Stream pipelines Lucky Cement led consortium submits bid interest for Pakistan's GEPCO privatization World Bank: Pakistan emerging as major AI services provider in MENAAP region IMF, Pakistan reach staff-level agreement unlocking $1.21 billion in financing

Apple cuts component orders for new iPhones as memory chip costs surge, Nikkei reports

The iPhone maker has grown more conservative on shipments since early September, with component orders for October slashed by at least 15% compared with original requests

Web Desk October 09, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Apple has told some suppliers to reduce production of components for its newly launched iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, as soaring memory chip costs and price increases have dampened consumer demand, Nikkei Asia reported Friday.


The iPhone maker has grown more conservative on shipments since early September, with component orders for October slashed by at least 15% compared with original requests, Nikkei reported, citing multiple people familiar with the matter.


Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment made outside regular business hours.


Tech companies have been scooping up advanced chip-making capacity and memory chips to power artificial intelligence data centers, sparking shortages and price increases that are expected to shrink both the personal computer and smartphone markets this year.


Apple raised iPad and MacBook prices in June, saying it could no longer shield customers from soaring memory and storage chip costs driven by the AI industry's data center buildout.


Demand for devices has been softer from late August into October, but that could be related to Apple changing its launch schedule for iPhone models, Nikkei reported.


Apple last month unveiled the latest generation of its flagship smartphone, with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max handsets, alongside its foldable phone Duo.


The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max start at $1,199 and $1,299, up $100 from the starting prices of the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max.


As more AI features are added to iPhones and other products, Apple's demand for high-performance memory has increased, elevating the strategic role of suppliers amid a global shortage.

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