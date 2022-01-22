Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

23rd Jan, 2022. 02:55 am

Hollywood News Roundup: Julia Fox and Kanye West’s Relationship Timeline, Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund splits

Hollywood News Roundup:

Hollywood News Roundup: Julia Fox and Kanye West’s Relationship Timeline, Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund splits

1 hour ago
THROWBACK VIDEO: Saba Qamar Killer Dance Moves In Car Breaks Internet

Pakistani actress Saba Qamar has landed into hot water after her dance video goes...
1 hour ago
THROWBACK: Sajal Aly and Saboor Aly's Killer Dance Moves Sets Internet ABLAZE

Umair Qazi recently married in a star-studded affair. The Mehendi celebration, which...
1 hour ago
Throwback: Mehwish Hayat’s SIZZLING Dance Video sets internet on FIRE

Mehwish Hayat is a well-known figure in the entertainment industry. With millions...
1 hour ago
Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in a multi-vehicle accident

Actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was a part of a multi-vehicle crash...
2 hours ago
Tristan Thompson 'facing demons' after cheating on Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian followers have been enraged by Tristan Thompson's cryptic remark about...
2 hours ago
Kim Kardashian shows off incredible bikini body

Kim Kardashian has set devoted followers on fire by flaunting her amazing...

