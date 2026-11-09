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Egyptian singer Muslim and Yara Tamer divorce again after family tensions

Muslim announced the split through a brief Instagram Story.

Web Desk November 09, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
The latest announcement marks another chapter in the couple's turbulent relationship

Egyptian singer Muslim has confirmed his second divorce from wife Yara Tamer, ending their marriage after roughly 18 months and sparking fresh reactions across social media after both addressed their separation through emotional Instagram Stories.


Muslim announced the split through a brief Instagram Story, confirming that their marriage had officially ended without revealing what led to the decision.


"Yara Tamer and I are officially divorced. I wish her the best in her life, and may God be generous," the singer wrote.

Yara also responded to the announcement with an emotional message of her own, suggesting that the separation had been difficult.


"We are divorced. Everything is fate, and thank God. Enjoy yourselves, your efforts have paid off. May God be sufficient for me against those who wronged me," she wrote.

Her post quickly drew attention from followers, with many discussing the emotional tone of her response. However, neither Muslim nor Yara has publicly explained what led to their latest separation.


The latest announcement marks another chapter in the couple's turbulent relationship. Muslim and Yara first announced their separation in September 2025, just four months after getting married in May of that year.


At the time, the singer pointed to family disagreements, particularly tensions involving his relatives, as factors behind their marital problems.


Both also shared emotional messages on social media as their private dispute attracted public attention. Despite their differences, the couple eventually reconciled and decided to give their marriage another chance. In November 2025, Muslim confirmed their reunion by sharing a video featuring the couple.

Alongside the footage, he posted an affectionate message expressing his happiness about getting back together.


"She really comes before anyone else to me. Congratulations on coming back into my arms, my love," he wrote.


Their reconciliation appeared to signal a fresh start. However, nearly a year later, the singer has confirmed that the marriage has ended once again. Muslim and Yara's relationship had attracted public attention even before their wedding.


The couple got engaged in February 2024, although their relationship reportedly experienced disagreements and reconciliations along the way.

The Egyptian singer Muslim, whose real name is Mustafa Zakaria Mohamed, is known for his energetic Egyptian street-pop style, catchy rhythms and emotionally driven lyrics.


He began building his music career in 2017 and gained popularity through songs that attracted millions of views across digital platforms.

Initially, he performed wearing a mask inspired by the character Marshmello before revealing his identity in 2022. His music blends contemporary Egyptian sounds with themes of love, heartbreak and personal struggles, helping him build a strong following among young Arabic music fans.


They tied the knot in May 2025, with their wedding drawing widespread attention across social media. Following their first separation and eventual reunion, the latest divorce announcement has once again put their relationship in the spotlight.

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