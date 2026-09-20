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Trump’s Washington arch plan expands into military complex Hangu clash leaves eight militants killed, two officers and four soldiers martyred, ISPR says Rosemary on your plate may offer surprising benefits for brain health Nicki Minaj doubles down on Trump support, says ‘I just love him’ Italy moves to ban burqas in schools, limit foreign students per class Joby takes aviation technology across the U.S. with autonomous flight Cardi B celebrates one year of ‘Am I the Drama?’ and sparks fan buzz Hong Kong banker jailed four years over $1.6 billion fraud, crypto bribes Ed Sheeran sparks buzz with pro-Palestinian comments at Philadelphia concert North Korea launches ballistic missile after US-led drills Pakistan opens first electricity wheeling auction, ends government power purchases Pakistan Navy tests combat readiness in Exercise SEASPARK 2026 Sherpao demands unified strategy against terrorism, says KP suffering 2 attacks daily Aurangzeb warns: strikes, sit-ins could cause Rs120 billion daily loss BTS, CORTIS and KATSEYE heat up the VMAs US approves potential $2.7 billion air defence package for Ukraine Sindh says federal revenue shortfalls hit provincial budgets, development Half of Gulf cyberattacks in early 2026 hit UAE, Saudi Arabia Houthi missile intercepted over Riyadh as airport fire erupts MDCAT 2026 begins across Pakistan and Riyadh Google Gemini hacks three companies during security test Russia’s wartime election includes occupied Ukrainian regions Pakistan's textile exports rise to $3.38 billion in July-August Putin says Russia's 2027 budget deficit seen at around 2% of GDP Pakistan developing National Private Equity Framework to boost private investment, Aurangzeb says Government, petroleum dealers reach agreement on fuel relief package Trump’s Washington arch plan expands into military complex Hangu clash leaves eight militants killed, two officers and four soldiers martyred, ISPR says Rosemary on your plate may offer surprising benefits for brain health Nicki Minaj doubles down on Trump support, says ‘I just love him’ Italy moves to ban burqas in schools, limit foreign students per class Joby takes aviation technology across the U.S. with autonomous flight Cardi B celebrates one year of ‘Am I the Drama?’ and sparks fan buzz Hong Kong banker jailed four years over $1.6 billion fraud, crypto bribes Ed Sheeran sparks buzz with pro-Palestinian comments at Philadelphia concert North Korea launches ballistic missile after US-led drills Pakistan opens first electricity wheeling auction, ends government power purchases Pakistan Navy tests combat readiness in Exercise SEASPARK 2026 Sherpao demands unified strategy against terrorism, says KP suffering 2 attacks daily Aurangzeb warns: strikes, sit-ins could cause Rs120 billion daily loss BTS, CORTIS and KATSEYE heat up the VMAs US approves potential $2.7 billion air defence package for Ukraine Sindh says federal revenue shortfalls hit provincial budgets, development Half of Gulf cyberattacks in early 2026 hit UAE, Saudi Arabia Houthi missile intercepted over Riyadh as airport fire erupts MDCAT 2026 begins across Pakistan and Riyadh Google Gemini hacks three companies during security test Russia’s wartime election includes occupied Ukrainian regions Pakistan's textile exports rise to $3.38 billion in July-August Putin says Russia's 2027 budget deficit seen at around 2% of GDP Pakistan developing National Private Equity Framework to boost private investment, Aurangzeb says Government, petroleum dealers reach agreement on fuel relief package

Rosemary on your plate may offer surprising benefits for brain health

Rosmarinic acid and other compounds in rosemary have also been associated with antioxidant activity.

Web Desk September 20, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Rosemary on your plate may offer surprising benefits

A simple sprig of rosemary on your dinner plate may offer more than flavor. Researchers and health experts say the fragrant herb may support memory, attention and brain health, while compounds found in rosemary could also play a role in the brain’s natural waste-removal process during sleep.


Rosemary contains several natural compounds, including 1,8-cineole, rosmarinic acid and carnosic acid, that have been linked to brain and cellular health. Research suggests that the aroma of rosemary may also have an effect on mental performance.


In a study published in Biomedicine & Pharmacotherapy, people exposed to the aroma of rosemary essential oil had higher levels of cineole in their blood. They also showed improvements on certain cognitive tasks.


The compound 1,8-cineole may support acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter that plays an important role in memory, attention and other mental functions. By helping acetylcholine remain active for longer, it supports communication between brain cells.


It may also support the glymphatic system, which helps the central nervous system remove metabolic waste during sleep. However, experts caution that the current evidence does not prove that eating rosemary can clear brain waste overnight or prevent dementia.


The herb also contains a fat-soluble compound. Using rosemary with a healthy fat, such as extra-virgin olive oil, may help extract some of these beneficial compounds.


Rosmarinic acid and other compounds in rosemary have also been associated with antioxidant activity and the regulation of enzymes involved in the body's natural processes.


Despite these potential benefits, experts say more research is needed to understand exactly how rosemary affects brain health and cognitive performance in humans. The herb can be part of a balanced, brain-healthy diet, but it should not be viewed as a treatment for memory loss or cognitive decline. For now, adding rosemary to meals may be a simple way to bring flavor and potentially beneficial plant compounds to the diet.

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