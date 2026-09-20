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Pakistan announces 23-member squad for FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has announced a 23-member squad for the Pakistan national football team for the FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 in Indonesia.

Web Desk September 20, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has announced a 23-member squad for the Pakistan national football team for the FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 in Indonesia.

The squad includes players traveling from Pakistan as well as Pakistani players based abroad.

Head coach Nolberto Solano will lead the Shaheens in the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup, which features teams from across the ASEAN region.

The 23-member squad is:

Yousuf Butt

Hassan Ali

Saqib Hanif

Abdullah Shah

Abdul Rahman

Ali Khan

Ali Agha

Hayyan Khattak

Ali Uzair

Alamgir Ghazi

Ali Raza

Abdul Samad Arshad

Kaleem Ullah

Shayek Dost

Abdullah Iqbal

Easah Suliman

Mohib Ullah

Mamoon Khan

Mohd Fazal

Haris Zeb

Umer Nawaz

Abdul Samad

Ali Khan


The FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 will give Pakistan a chance to compete on a new international platform and strengthen its preparations by playing against teams from the ASEAN region, according to the statement.

Pakistan has been placed in Group B of Division One of the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026, where it will face Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam.

The tournament will be held from Sept. 24 to Oct. 5, with Division One matches scheduled to take place in Indonesia.

Pakistan will begin its campaign against Thailand on Sept. 26 before facing the Philippines on Sept. 29. The team will play its final group-stage match against Vietnam on Oct. 2.

The Division One final is scheduled for Oct. 5.

The inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup will feature 14 national teams, including all 11 ASEAN members and three guest teams. The competition has been divided into two divisions.

The tournament will be held in Bandung and Jakarta in Indonesia, as well as Hong Kong, China.

According to FIFA, the tournament was created to provide national teams with meaningful competitive opportunities during the men's international match calendar while strengthening football ties across Southeast Asia and the wider region.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the competition would give players an opportunity to represent their countries in high-intensity regional rivalries and create new opportunities for fans to engage with international football.

For Pakistan, the tournament will mark the men's national team's first participation in a FIFA tournament.

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