Messi scores, assists in emotional farewell as Argentina beats Benin 3-0

The 39-year-old ends his 21-year international career as Argentina's most capped player and record goal scorer.









BUENOS AIRES: Lionel Messi scored from the penalty spot and provided two assists in his final game for Argentina, a 3-0 win over Benin on an emotional evening at the Estadio Monumental.





The 39-year-old World Cup winner and record eight-time Ballon d'Or recipient announced his international retirement at the end of August, having raised "serious doubts" over his footballing future following the death of his father.





Messi, who plays for Inter Miami, ends his 21-year international career as Argentina's most capped player and record goal scorer, with 126 goals in 208 appearances.





Widely considered one of the greatest players of all time, Messi scored in the 71st minute after setting up goals for Nicolás Otamendi and Nico Paz.





Kickoff was delayed about 30 minutes, and both Messi and Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni appeared visibly emotional during the national anthems. The match was paused in the 10th minute for a standing ovation in honor of Messi's shirt number, with fireworks and chanting from the crowd.





"It was a source of great pride to wear this jersey for over 20 years," Messi told the crowd from the center of the pitch. "I never stopped fighting, never stopped giving my all. I would love to keep coming back forever, because playing for the Argentine national team is the most beautiful thing that can happen to you.





"I am proud to be Argentine and to have been able to fulfill this dream with all of you."





He had earlier shared a message with fans: "The moment has arrived. I leave in peace. I gave it my all. This jersey was my dream. My pride. And my life.





"Thank you for loving me so much. I will always carry you with me."





Scaloni said of his captain: "It's been a dream come true. I never thought I'd be the coach of the best footballer in history.





"We are eternally grateful to him for giving us the opportunity to be with him.





"The tears are because so many things are going through my head. Not seeing him anymore will be sad; he leaves us with an incredible legacy.





"The feeling of having him on your side is incomparable — I've never seen that aura in anyone else in my life."





Argentina President Javier Milei paid tribute to Messi on social media, writing: "Thank you so much Lionel Messi. The best of all time by far."





Messi made his senior international debut as an 18-year-old in 2005, but it lasted less than a minute when he was sent off moments after coming on as a substitute. The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward went on to lead Argentina to World Cup glory in 2022, as well as Copa America titles in 2021 and 2024.