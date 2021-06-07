‘Wasim Khan’ Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO has regretted the inappropriate words he used for few Pakistani journalists.

PCB released Wasim’s statement which read as: “On Saturday during an interview, I made some comments about some members of the media. On reflection, my selection of words and the tenor was inappropriate, which I regret. The continued and unending tirade against me based on my loyalty and commitment to Pakistan cricket took its toll on me.

“I look forward to building and strengthening my relationships with the media but also hope their assessment, analysis, and scrutiny will be on my work, performance, and contributions.”

A couple of days back, on YouTube Wasim said Pakistani Journalism is a ‘circus’ that has been continuously pointing his United Kingdom (UK) citizenship.

He said, “I know there are comments about me that I am a British national, etc. One particular journalist talks about this every time, his two children are studying in the UK as well. If he is so patriotic that he is accusing me, why are his children still in the UK? They are benefitting from this system. They don’t talk on cricket, they have their agendas”.

He concluded, “These so-called experts talk about my salary or why I’m sitting in the UK, due to Covid; it’s nonsense. People from media of other countries text me and ask me about this circus in our media and who these jokers are? This is not good for our country’s image”.