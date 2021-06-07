Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Wasim Khan: regrets on using ‘inappropriate’ words for Pakistani journalists

Suhaib Ahmed

07th Jun, 2021. 10:11 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Wasim Khan: regrets on using ‘inappropriate’ words for Pakistani journalists

‘Wasim Khan’ Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO has regretted the inappropriate words he used for few Pakistani journalists.

PCB released Wasim’s statement which read as: “On Saturday during an interview, I made some comments about some members of the media. On reflection, my selection of words and the tenor was inappropriate, which I regret. The continued and unending tirade against me based on my loyalty and commitment to Pakistan cricket took its toll on me.

“I look forward to building and strengthening my relationships with the media but also hope their assessment, analysis, and scrutiny will be on my work, performance, and contributions.”

A couple of days back, on YouTube Wasim said Pakistani Journalism is a ‘circus’ that has been continuously pointing his United Kingdom (UK) citizenship.

He said, “I know there are comments about me that I am a British national, etc. One particular journalist talks about this every time, his two children are studying in the UK as well. If he is so patriotic that he is accusing me, why are his children still in the UK? They are benefitting from this system. They don’t talk on cricket, they have their agendas”.

He concluded, “These so-called experts talk about my salary or why I’m sitting in the UK, due to Covid; it’s nonsense. People from media of other countries text me and ask me about this circus in our media and who these jokers are? This is not good for our country’s image”.

 

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Boris Johnson telephone Imran Khan
6 hours ago
UK’s Boris Johnson expresses condolences to PM Imran Khan, over Ghotki train crash

United Kingdom's Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday had a telephonic conversation...
NEC target 4.8% GDP
6 hours ago
NEC to target 4.8% GDP growth for next fiscal year

A statement from Prime Minister’s office stated on Monday that The National...
parineeti chopra
6 hours ago
Why Parineeti Chopra is not satisfied with her work?

Renowned Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has admitted that she is not satisfied...
Shahnawaz Dhani expressed his desire to take the wicket of Babar Azam
6 hours ago
Shahnawaz Dhani expressed his desire to take the wicket of Babar Azam

‘Shahnawaz Dhani’, a young bowler from ‘Multan Sultans’, expressed his desire to...
chemical factory fire
6 hours ago
Chemical factory fire claims 18 lives, India

A chemical factory fire in the western Indian city of Pune killed...
Chinese birth-control policy
7 hours ago
Chinese birth-control policy could affect Uyghur population, report

Chinese contractual and Chinese birth-control policy could affect the Uyghur population, report...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
23 mins ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 BTC TO PKR exchange price on, 8th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Bitcoin to PKR (BTC to PKR) according to the...
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
1 hour ago
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate In UAE For, 8th June 2021

UAE: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (8th, June 2021) today 24...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
2 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – 8th June 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 8th June 2021, Latest currency...
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market
2 hours ago
Latest dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 8th June 2021

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee 2021) exchange rate given...