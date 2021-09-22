Virgin Atlantic is planning for North America reopening

Virgin Atlantic plans for North America reopening

Following the much-anticipated resumption of the transatlantic corridor, Virgin Atlantic has had a brisk evening for flight bookings.

Bookings to the United States soared by more than 600% compared to the same time last week.

Would-be travelers were encouraged by the Biden administration’s statement earlier this week that properly vaccinated UK citizens will be able to return to the US beginning in November.

Overnight, New York had the most bookings of any US city.

Leisure destinations were also performing well, indicating that vacationers are eager for a much-needed break, with Orlando flights increasing 11-fold, Miami flights increasing nine-fold, and Las Vegas flights increasing eight-fold.

Juha Jarvinen, chief commercial officer at Virgin Atlantic said, “Following the gradual relaxation of travel restrictions, we’ve seen demand increase to many of our global destinations, but the USA has always been our heartland.”

“We are simply not Virgin without the Atlantic, and I’m thrilled we’re finally able to return to the country that’s so important to us.”

“We’ve missed flying our customers to the USA and we can’t wait to welcome them back on board for their American adventures soon.”

He further added, “The news follows a busy weekend in flight bookings for the airline, demonstrating the positive impact the relaxation of government restrictions has had on the industry.”

“The simplification of rules on international travel, which include the scrapping of expensive PCR tests for the fully vaccinated, are already having a significant impact on consumer confidence, resulting in a surge in demand across Virgin Atlantic’s route network.”

Flights to the airline’s sunny Caribbean locations have increased by 50% week on week, with the airline’s newest route to St Vincent and the Grenadines, slated to start on October 13th, becoming the most booked Caribbean trip.

Barbados comes close behind, with bookings for both October half term and the Christmas holiday proving to be the most popular times to travel.

Bookings to Jamaica and St. Lucia have also more than doubled.