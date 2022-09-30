Pakistan vs England 6th T20 Live score updates

Pakistan vs England 6th T20 live scores & wickets updates

England have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Pakistan in the 6th T20I of the seven-match series here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

Today is Mohammad Haris’ first Twenty20 International.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Aamir Jamal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Advertisement

England: Moeen Ali (c) Phil Salt (wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, , Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson, David Willey.