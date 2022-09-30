Pakistan vs England 6th T20 Live score updates

Advertisement
date 2022-09-30
Pakistan vs England 6th T20 live scores & wickets updates

England have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Pakistan in the 6th T20I of the seven-match series here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

Today is Mohammad Haris’ first Twenty20 International.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Aamir Jamal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shahnawaz Dahani.

England: Moeen Ali (c) Phil Salt (wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, , Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson, David Willey.

23:43 (PST)30 Sep

23:06 (PST)30 Sep

23:01 (PST)30 Sep

England beats Pakistan in 6th T20 to level series by 3-3

England beat Pakistan by eight wickets in the sixth Twenty20 International (T20I) Match took place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Visitors reached their target of 170 runs in 14.3 overs. Phil Salt hit 87 runs in just 41 balls, including 13 boundaries and four maximums. LAHORE: Phil Salt wreaked chaos as England defeated Pakistan in the sixth Twenty20 International (T20I) match, which took place on Friday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. England won the match by eight wickets...

22:50 (PST)30 Sep

22:22 (PST)30 Sep

22:21 (PST)30 Sep

21:34 (PST)30 Sep

Pakistan sets total of 170 for England's win

Babar Azam scored 170 runs and played an important role in Pakistan's victory against England in the sixth Twenty20 International match. Richard Gleeson and Reece Topley both grabbed one wicket for England. David Willey and Sam Curran each took two wickets for their respective teams. LAHORE: Babar Azam scored 170 runs and played an important role in Pakistan's victory against Pakistan in the sixth Twenty20 International match, which took place on Friday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. When Pakistan...

21:18 (PST)30 Sep

23:17 (PST)30 Sep

Babar Azam levels Virat Kohli's T20I record

During Pakistan's sixth match of the series against England on Friday at the Gaddafi Stadium , batsman Babar Azam tied Indian batsman Virat Kohli's record for Twenty20 internationals. The Pakistan captain became the joint-fastest player to reach the significant milestone of 3,000 runs in his career when he completed the feat in front of his home crowd in the 81st innings of his career. 3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ T20I runs for @babarazam258 ✅ He is the joint fastest to the milestone in 81...

21:08 (PST)30 Sep

20:55 (PST)30 Sep

20:54 (PST)30 Sep

20:50 (PST)30 Sep

20:49 (PST)30 Sep

20:26 (PST)30 Sep

20:25 (PST)30 Sep

20:09 (PST)30 Sep

End of powerplay!

The scoreboard reads 40/2.

19:13 (PST)30 Sep

20:03 (PST)30 Sep

19:04 (PST)30 Sep

18:58 (PST)30 Sep

18:55 (PST)30 Sep

Shahnawaz Dahani to returns as Pakistan team makes changes: Sources

Shahnawaz Dahani will play in place of Mohammad Nawaz or Haris Rauf. He was taken out of the playing XI after being the most expensive player in the third T20I in Karachi last week. The bowler gave up 62 runs, making him Pakistan's second-most expensive bowler in T20Is. Right-arm pacer Shahnawaz Dahani is likely to be back in the Pakistan XI for today's sixth T20I against England at Gaddafi Stadium. Dahani will play in place of Mohammad Nawaz or Haris Rauf....

18:22 (PST)30 Sep

Mohammad Haris to make his T20I debut against England

Mohammad Haris will play in his first Twenty20 International today against England. He will replace Mohammad Rizwan in Pakistan's playing XI for the sixth Twenty20 international. The current score in the seven-match T20I series between Pakistan and England is 3-2. LAHORE: Mohammad Haris, a young wicket-keeper, will replace Mohammad Rizwan in Pakistan's playing XI for the sixth Twenty20 international against England. Haris will play in his first Twenty20 International today against England, as announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)....

18:06 (PST)30 Sep

