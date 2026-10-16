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Govt cuts petrol price by Rs3.93 per litre, diesel unchanged Say goodbye to overdone cheeks as anti-blush becomes the new beauty obsession PIA offers 30 per cent discount on flights from Pakistan to Toronto through December 2026 White House launches ‘Golden Age’ lo-fi music stream Eagles sign Joe Milton from Cowboys practice squad Princess Anne marks 100th anniversary of Guards Memorial in London Sindh government allocates $156 million in grants to public universities Ukraine unveils StarGate drone to evacuate wounded soldiers CTD kills suspected Kohat suicide attack mastermind in Lakki Marwat Elon Musk unveils Tesla Roadster with claimed flying capability ‘Mango Jutt’ hits cinemas as Hareem Farooq, Faysal Quraishi set the screen ablaze Flour prices climb in Karachi, Hyderabad and other cities Pakistani Saraiki song ‘Chhalre Chhalre Waal’ goes viral in India Mohsin Naqvi says political leader upset over being sidelined in KP governor’s rule Govt cuts petrol price by Rs3.93 per litre, diesel unchanged Say goodbye to overdone cheeks as anti-blush becomes the new beauty obsession PIA offers 30 per cent discount on flights from Pakistan to Toronto through December 2026 White House launches ‘Golden Age’ lo-fi music stream Eagles sign Joe Milton from Cowboys practice squad Princess Anne marks 100th anniversary of Guards Memorial in London Sindh government allocates $156 million in grants to public universities Ukraine unveils StarGate drone to evacuate wounded soldiers CTD kills suspected Kohat suicide attack mastermind in Lakki Marwat Elon Musk unveils Tesla Roadster with claimed flying capability ‘Mango Jutt’ hits cinemas as Hareem Farooq, Faysal Quraishi set the screen ablaze Flour prices climb in Karachi, Hyderabad and other cities Pakistani Saraiki song ‘Chhalre Chhalre Waal’ goes viral in India Mohsin Naqvi says political leader upset over being sidelined in KP governor’s rule

Say goodbye to overdone cheeks as anti-blush becomes the new beauty obsession

After years of vibrant cheek color dominating beauty routines, anti-blush makeup embraces a softer approach.

Web Desk October 16, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Blush blindness is out as trending makeup look

The beauty industry is shifting away from intensely flushed cheeks as anti-blush makeup gains attention for its understated finish.


The trend, circulating on social media, offers makeup enthusiasts a fresh alternative to bold pink and coral hues by combining subtle color, natural warmth and gentle definition for an effortlessly polished complexion.


After years of vibrant cheek color dominating beauty routines, anti-blush makeup embraces a softer approach. Rather than eliminating blush, the technique favors muted shades that blend seamlessly with the skin, creating a finish that looks naturally radiant instead of heavily made up.

Makeup artist Lisa Caldognetto describes the aesthetic as a more restrained application that combines elements of blush, bronzer and contour. Beauty creator Kim Senser also helped popularize the look by highlighting a neutral-toned MAC blush as an alternative to traditional, high-impact cheek colors.


Makeup artist Adeola Gboyega emphasizes that anti-blush is not limited to cool or neutral shades. Bronzed rose, caramel, terracotta, brick red, raisin and warm brown can all deliver the desired effect when selected to complement the wearer's complexion.


How to choose the right anti-blush shade?


Finding the right shade depends on skin tone, depth and undertones rather than product labels. For fair and light complexions, muted rose, beige-pink and soft terracotta offer a delicate flush.

Medium skin tones can benefit from richer caramel, warm rose and bronzed shades. For deeper complexions, burnt rose, chocolate, raisin and red-brown hues provide visible color while enhancing natural dimension.


The technique also reflects a longstanding beauty practice among women with deeper skin tones, who have often relied on richer pigments to achieve flattering cheek color.


Why the trend deserves attention?


Anti-blush makeup proves that a subtle approach can make a striking impression. By prioritizing harmonious shades over dramatic color, the trend offers a versatile option for everyday wear, office looks and evening makeup. The result is a softly sculpted complexion that looks fresh, refined and effortlessly modern.

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