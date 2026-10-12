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Brazilian military chief meets Field Marshal Asim Munir to boost defense ties with Pakistan

The two sides expressed satisfaction with the longstanding friendly relations between Pakistan and Brazil.

Web Desk October 12, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Brazilian military chief meets Field Marshal Asim Munir

RAWALPINDI: A senior Brazilian military delegation, led by Adm. Renato Rodrigues de Aguiar Freire, chief of the Joint Staff of the Brazilian Armed Forces, visited General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and met with Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defense Forces, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).


Upon arrival, the Brazilian military chief received a guard of honor from a contingent representing Pakistan’s army, navy and air force, ISPR said.


During the meeting, both sides discussed issues of shared interest, the regional security situation and opportunities to expand cooperation in defense and security.

The two sides expressed satisfaction with the longstanding friendly relations between Pakistan and Brazil and agreed to strengthen military cooperation further, according to ISPR.


General Asim Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to expanding defense relations with Brazil. Aguiar Freire praised the professionalism and operational readiness of Pakistan’s armed forces and recognized their contributions to regional peace and stability, the military’s media wing said.


The visit highlights efforts by Pakistan and Brazil to deepen their defense partnership, improve military coordination and build on their longstanding bilateral relations.

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