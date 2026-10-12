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Jet2 cancels all La Palma flights just six months after launch

The Stansted route, which was due to launch on Nov. 6, has been cancelled before its first departure.

Web Desk October 12, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

LONDON: British airline Jet2 is withdrawing from La Palma in Spain’s Canary Islands just six months after launching flights to the destination, cancelling its Manchester route and scrapping plans for a new service from London Stansted.

The airline is scheduled to operate its final Manchester–La Palma flight on Oct. 30, 2026. The Stansted route, which was due to launch on Nov. 6, has been cancelled before its first departure.

Jet2 launched its Manchester service on April 3, offering flights twice a week on Mondays and Fridays. La Palma became the airline’s fifth Canary Islands destination, joining Tenerife, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura.

The route was promoted as an option for British holidaymakers seeking volcanic landscapes, hiking trails, stargazing and quieter coastal towns away from the larger resort destinations.

Jet2holidays also offered holiday packages to La Palma, including stays in Los Cancajos, Puerto Naos and Tazacorte.

The withdrawal represents a setback for the island’s efforts to attract more British visitors, particularly as La Palma continues to strengthen its tourism industry following the destructive Cumbre Vieja volcanic eruption in 2021.

The eruption damaged homes, agricultural land and infrastructure, disrupting communities and affecting parts of the island’s economy.

Jet2 has cited operational reasons and a review of its flight and holiday programme for the decision. However, the airline has not disclosed detailed financial results for the route or identified a single specific factor behind the withdrawal.

Affected customers are being contacted about alternative arrangements, including options to rebook or receive refunds, according to the report.

The cancellation does not affect Jet2’s other Canary Islands destinations, and La Palma Airport will continue to handle other flights.

Travelers planning visits after Oct. 30 may need to consider other airlines or connecting services through mainland Spain or other Canary Islands, depending on available schedules.

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