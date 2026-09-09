Sindh announces new school timings across province

The Sindh government has changed school timings across the province, reducing school hours by an hour with immediate effect.

The Sindh government has changed school timings across the province, reducing school hours by an hour with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh School Education and Literacy Department, schools will continue to operate five days a week.

A department spokesperson said the revised timings would remain in effect until further orders. Heads of educational institutions and field officers have been directed to ensure that the revised schedule is followed.

🌐 Twitter Integration Widget (The complete interactive embed will render live on your main website, you can also preview from article list page)





Last month, the Sindh government restored Saturday as a weekly holiday in all educational institutions across the province.

The provincial education department said at the time that classes would be held from Monday to Friday, bringing the academic week to five working days.

It also said teaching hours would be increased by an hour to ensure academic activities continued and the curriculum was completed.