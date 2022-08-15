Pakistan sports gifted with lowest points in history

Pakistan’s sporting history is loaded with remarkable minutes.

From cricket World Cups to winning the hockey World Cup.

To overcoming Ireland at the Cricket World Cup.

Pakistan praises its Diamond Jubilee, we investigate the nation’s humiliating minutes in the field of sports in significant rivalries.

Spot Fixing scandal:

Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt, Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Amir were undeniably restricted for spot-fixing during Pakistan’s visit through England in 2010, especially for bowling purposeful no-balls by set-up during the fourth Test at Lord’s.

The triplet, who likewise carried out prison punishments in Britain, were allowed least five-year boycotts by an ICC court while Butt was likewise allowed a two-year suspended sentence.

Ball tempering by Shahid Afridi:

In January 2010, star all-rounder Shahid Afridi was prohibited for two T20Is subsequent to being seen as at fault for ball-altering during an ODI match against Australia in Perth.

Afridi was gotten by TV cameras clearly gnawing the ball on two or three events.

Before long, Afridi owned up to messing with the ball while expressing that he was humiliated and shouldn’t have done something like this.

Sri Lanka cricket team attack:

In March 2009, twelve shooters went after Sri Lanka’s cricket crew which injured six players and a British mentor and killed no less than eight Pakistanis in Lahore.

The driver, Mohammad Khalil, controlled the transport to somewhere safe and secure with his gallant driving abilities which aided save many lives.

No worldwide group visited Pakistan for the following six years after the assault in the Sri Lankan group.

Defeat in World cup final:

Pakistan had an almost faultless 1999 World Cup crusade with the side fixing the table in the gathering stage and the very six round.

In any case, a humiliating exhibition in the last, where Pakistan fell to just 132, against Australia implied that the group cushioned an extraordinary chance to win another tricky prize.

Lowest score in cricket:

Pakistan were excused for 43 runs during an ODI match against West Indies in 1993 at Cape Town.

In the mean time, in Test cricket, Pakistan’s most minimal score is against South Africa, when they were packaged out for 49 of every 2013 at Johannesburg.

Pakistan twice suspended by FIFA:

Pakistan football has generally been at the center of attention for some unacceptable reasons, which has seriously impacted the game in the country.

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has been prohibited two times by FIFA because of outsider obstruction.

The PFF was first suspended from October 2017 till March 2018. In the mean time, the subsequent suspension happened from April 2021 till July 2022.

Hockey team unable to qualify for Olympics/World cup

Regardless of Pakistan’s rich history in hockey, winning numerous Olympic Gold Medals and World Cup titles, the game has slipped into an abyss of unremarkableness over the most recent few decades.

Pakistan have neglected to meet all requirements for consecutive Olympic Games, 2016 and 2022, while likewise passing up the 2023 World Cup. They likewise confronted the embarrassment of missing a World Cup without precedent for their set of experiences back in 2014.

Worst ever Hockey defeat:

Pakistan’s most terrible at any point rout in worldwide hockey was a 1-9 misfortune to Australia in November 2017.

Upset loss by Ireland:

Pakistan probably won’t have confronted Ireland commonly across various games yet the last option have forever been difficult to accept for the previous.

The Irish hockey group crushed Pakistan, 1-0, in the 5-8 position characterization match of the Hockey World League in Antwerp which guaranteed that the Green Shirts neglected to meet all requirements for the Olympics without precedent for their set of experiences.

In the mean time, the Ireland cricket crew took Pakistan out of the 2007 Cricket World Cup in the wake of enrolling a three-wicket triumph in Kingston.

Squash:

Pakistan were once a force to be reckoned with in squash with any semblance of Jahangir Khan and Jansher Khan ruling the game.

Be that as it may, right now, no Pakistan people’s player is positioned among the main 50 players on the planet.

Over 20 years have passed since a Pakistani player last won a British Open or World Squash Championship.

