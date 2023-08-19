Ramiz Raja is not included in the Asia Cup commentary panel

Ramiz Raja was not included in the commentary panel for the upcoming Asia Cup.

The commentary panel from Pakistan includes Bazid Khan, Aamer Sohail, Wasim Akram, and Waqar Younis.

Ravi Shastri, Andy Flower, and Matthew Hayden are also included in the commentary panel.

Former Pakistani captain Ramiz Raja was absent from the commentary panel for the upcoming Asia Cup, as declared by official broadcaster Star Sports on Friday.

The commentary panel from Pakistan comprises Bazid Khan, Aamer Sohail, Wasim Akram, and Waqar Younis.

Ravi Shastri, Andy Flower, and Matthew Hayden are also notable figures included in the commentary panel for the Asia Cup.

It’s important to mention that Raja resumed his role as a commentator during the Test series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka last month.

The ex-opener has been absent from the commentary box since September 2021, following his election as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for a three-year term.

However, Raja, along with fellow PCB members, had their positions terminated after just a year, and they were substituted by a 14-member management committee led by Najam Sethi.

Raja was the fourth former Pakistani cricket international to head the PCB, following Abdul Hafeez Kardar (1972–1977), Javed Burki (1994–1995), and Ijaz Butt (2008–2011).

Raja served as Pakistan’s 18th Test and 12th ODI captain, and he participated in 255 international matches from 1984 to 1997, amassing a total of 8,674 runs.

The 60-year-old had previously been the PCB’s Chief Executive from 2003 to 2004. He has also represented Pakistan on the ICC Chief Executives’ Committee and currently holds a position on the MCC World Cricket Committee.

Having achieved success as a broadcaster with prominent cricket networks worldwide, he is widely regarded as the voice of Pakistani cricket.

The Asia Cup, scheduled in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, is set to commence on August 30, concluding with the final match on September 17.

Complete schedule of Asia Cup

Group Stage

Aug 30 – Pakistan vs Nepal in Multan at 2:30 pm (PST)

Aug 31 – Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka in Kandy at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 2 – Pakistan vs India in Kandy at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 3 – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan in Lahore at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 4 – India vs Nepal in Kandy at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 5 – Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka in Lahore at 2:30 pm (PST)

Super 4s

Sept 6 – A1 vs B2 in Lahore at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 9 – B1 vs B2 in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 10 – A1 vs A2 in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 12 – A2 vs B1 in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 14 – A1 vs B1 in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 15 – A2 vs B2 in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 17 – Final in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

*Positions regardless of teams’ rankings after the initial round.

– Pakistan will remain A1

– India will remain A 2

– If either of them (India and Pakistan) don’t qualify for Super 4s then Nepal will take their position

– Sri Lanka will remain B1

– Bangladesh will remain B2

If either of them (Sri Lanka and Bangladesh) don’t qualify for Super 4s then Afghanistan will take their position

