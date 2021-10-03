Do you know why hiccups occur?

Hiccups are actually called spasms due to scratches in the diaphragm, the diaphragm between the chest and abdomen.

In this process, the first diaphragm involuntarily contracts, causing a scratch in the nerve.

Due to this scratch, the brain controls the process of the diaphragm.

After scratching, when the air is inhaled, the vocal cords behind the throat close loudly and produce a sound, which is what we call hiccups.

This usually happens when there is a rush to eat and drink.

When breathing and eating are done at the same time, it invites scratching in the diaphragm.