Do you know why hiccups occur?
Hiccups are actually called spasms due to scratches in the diaphragm, the diaphragm between the chest and abdomen.
In this process, the first diaphragm involuntarily contracts, causing a scratch in the nerve.
Due to this scratch, the brain controls the process of the diaphragm.
After scratching, when the air is inhaled, the vocal cords behind the throat close loudly and produce a sound, which is what we call hiccups.
This usually happens when there is a rush to eat and drink.
When breathing and eating are done at the same time, it invites scratching in the diaphragm.
Also Read
Read More
Drunk man, reported missing, participates in his own search operation
A Turkish man was reported missing after being intoxicated and he set...
Dad and son caught crocodile while fishing
FLORIDA: A 7-year-old boy who was fishing with his father caught a...
Man became terrified: After discovering odd bones hidden in his house
There aren't many things we'd expect to find hidden behind our house's...
The Greek Prime Minister's dog disrupts a press conference
Since becoming Greece's top dog in April, Peanut has visited with a...
Destroys green with weed killer and being banned from golfer miffed
On CCTV, an unhappy golfer who had been kicked out of his...