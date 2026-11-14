Security forces kill eight militants in Balochistan operation: ISPR

The martyred personnel were identified as Major Omer Minhas Nasir and Havildar Muhammad Adnan Khan.

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed eight Indian-sponsored militants, including a suicide bomber, during intelligence-based operations in Balochistan, while a major and a Havildar embraced martyrdom in a separate attack, the military's media wing said on Saturday.





According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces have been conducting multiple intelligence-based operations since November 13 in the areas of Kolpur, Kardagap and Nushki.





The operations include area domination and patrolling along the Quetta-Taftan National Highway (N-40) to ensure the safety of local traffic and maintain security in the region.





During the night of Nov. 13-14, security forces killed eight militants of Indian-sponsored Fitna al Hindustan (FAH), including a suicide bomber, in the Kolpur area. A large cache of weapons and ammunition was also recovered.





On Nov. 14, militants targeted military vehicles on patrol using armed quadcopters, resulting in the martyrdom of two soldiers.





The martyred personnel were identified as Major Omer Minhas Nasir, a resident of Chakwal district, and Havildar Muhammad Adnan Khan, a resident of Kotli Sattian.





The ISPR said the attack would not weaken the resolve of security forces, adding that intelligence-based operations would continue with the same intensity to protect local residents and eliminate terrorism.





It added that clearance operations in the affected areas would continue until the threat was completely neutralised.





The military's media wing alleged that FAH was receiving support from India and other hostile intelligence agencies and was using drones, improvised explosive devices and other technological means to target civilians and security forces.





It further alleged that India was providing the group with financial assistance and advanced equipment.





The ISPR said security forces were aware of the evolving threats and would deny militants any opportunity to operate, regardless of the methods they employed.





The military said the counterterrorism campaign under the vision of "Azm-e-Istehkam," approved by the Federal Apex Committee under the National Action Plan, would continue at full pace.





Security forces and law enforcement agencies remain determined to eliminate foreign-sponsored terrorism from the country, the statement added, noting that the sacrifices of security personnel would further strengthen their resolve.