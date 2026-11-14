Vitamin C Deficiency: Signs, health risks and five foods to eat

A deficiency of this vitamin can cause symptoms such as bleeding gums, weakness, fatigue and excessive bleeding from minor injuries.

Vitamin C is an essential nutrient that plays an important role in supporting the immune system, maintaining healthy skin and bones, and performing several other vital functions in the human body.





A deficiency of this vitamin can cause symptoms such as bleeding gums, weakness, fatigue and excessive bleeding from minor injuries.





According to medical experts, the body requires adequate amounts of different vitamins and minerals to maintain good health. A deficiency of even one essential nutrient can lead to various health problems.





Ignoring vitamin C deficiency may, in some cases, contribute to anaemia, severe muscle pain and gum infections.





Including certain everyday foods in the diet can help meet the body's vitamin C requirements. Here are five foods that are good sources of this essential nutrient.





1. Citrus Fruits





Oranges, grapefruit and other citrus fruits are excellent sources of vitamin C. They help support the immune system and play an important role in collagen production.





Collagen is an essential protein that helps maintain healthy skin, bones and connective tissues.





2. Papaya





Papaya is another good source of vitamin C. It also contains carotene, flavonoids and other antioxidants that support overall health.





The fruit can be eaten fresh or added to salads and juices to increase daily nutrient intake.





3. Tomatoes





Tomatoes contain both vitamins A and C, along with antioxidants that help protect the body against the effects of harmful free radicals.





They can easily be incorporated into everyday meals and salads.





4. Strawberries





Strawberries are rich in vitamin C and antioxidants. They are also considered a particularly good source of this vitamin, with some nutritional comparisons indicating that they contain more vitamin C than oranges by weight.





They can be eaten fresh or added to juices and smoothies.





5. Broccoli





Broccoli is another beneficial vegetable and a good source of vitamin C. Nutrition experts recommend including it in a balanced diet because its nutrients help support immune function and overall health.





Preventing Vitamin C Deficiency





Maintaining a varied and balanced diet is important for preventing vitamin C deficiency.





If symptoms such as persistent bleeding gums, unusual weakness or fatigue develop, people should consult a doctor rather than relying solely on dietary changes.





A healthcare professional can assess the symptoms and recommend appropriate treatment if a deficiency is diagnosed.