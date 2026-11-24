Sanofi to buy Insmed for $41 billion in push into respiratory drugs

The acquisition includes Insmed's two commercialized medicines, BRINSUPRI and ARIKAYCE, along with a Phase 3 program for treprostinil palmitil inhalation powder.





NEW YORK: Sanofi said Tuesday it has agreed to acquire Insmed, a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company, for $41 billion in cash, a deal the French drugmaker says will deepen its presence in respiratory diseases with significant unmet patient need.





Under the terms of the merger agreement, Sanofi will pay $175 per share for all outstanding Insmed shares, reflecting a total equity value of about $41.0 billion (€37.6 billion). The price represents a premium of roughly 46% over Insmed's unaffected closing share price on Nov. 18, the day before media reports of a possible transaction.





The acquisition includes Insmed's two commercialized medicines, BRINSUPRI and ARIKAYCE, along with a Phase 3 program for treprostinil palmitil inhalation powder, or TPIP, which has potential across multiple rare respiratory diseases. The deal also brings earlier-stage programs and research capabilities in immunology and rare diseases.





"I am delighted to welcome Insmed to Sanofi," Sanofi Chief Executive Officer Belen Garijo said in a statement. "This acquisition is a major strategic step to significantly accelerate our mid- and long-term growth trajectory and further strengthen our mid- and early-stage pipeline."





Sanofi said the transaction is expected to be accretive to its business earnings per share by the end of 2028 and to improve its financial profile over the mid- and long-term. The company is funding the deal through a combination of debt financing and cash on hand and has secured committed financing. Sanofi said it will maintain its conservative financial policy and expects rapid deleveraging while retaining flexibility to invest in early-stage business development and M&A opportunities.





Insmed CEO Will Lewis said the company has made BRINSUPRI the standard of care for patients with non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis, or NCFB, in just over a year since launch, while advancing its commercial portfolio and Phase 3 pipeline with a combined multibillion-dollar peak sales potential.





"This transaction delivers immediate, certain cash value for Insmed shareholders and ensures the momentum we have built continues," Lewis said. "In Sanofi, we have a partner that recognizes the value of our science, commercial execution, and the exceptional culture we have created."





Sanofi said it remains committed to its capital allocation policy, including its progressive dividend, and expects to maintain a strong credit rating.