Pakistan-Sri Lanka T20I series begins in Rawalpindi today

Pakistan are likely to field three fast bowlers in the opening T20 International against Sri Lanka.Pakistan-Sri Lanka

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan and Sri Lanka will begin a three-match Twenty20 International series in Rawalpindi on Friday, with all matches scheduled to start at 6 p.m. local time.

The opening match will be played on Oct. 9, followed by the second game on Oct. 11 and the third on Oct. 13.

Fans will be able to watch all three matches live through the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) digital streaming platform, PCB Live, which is accessible via its website and mobile app on Android and iOS devices.

The platform offers live cricket coverage, highlights, interviews, analysis and exclusive cricket content.

PCB Live also streamed Pakistan’s recent three-match ODI series against Australia. Following that coverage, the platform is set to continue providing live broadcasts of Pakistan’s upcoming cricket fixtures.

In addition to live matches, PCB Live offers domestic cricket coverage and archived content for fans.

Meanwhile, Pakistan are likely to field three fast bowlers in the opening T20 International against Sri Lanka, with pacer Razaullah expected to make his T20I debut, according to team sources.

The first match of the three-game series will be played in Rawalpindi on Friday.

Sources said Arafat Minhas and Sufiyan Muqeem are unlikely to feature in the playing XI, while wicketkeeper-batter Khawaja Nafay is expected to take the gloves.

Pakistan’s probable lineup includes Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Nawaz, Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan, Razaullah, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed and Salman Mirza.

The three-match series continues on Oct. 11 and concludes on Oct. 13, with all matches scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. local time.