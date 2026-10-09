Shehbaz Sharif meetsMaulana Fazlur Rehman to ease tensions as march nears capital

The two leaders discussed the political situation, developments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) long march

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif telephoned Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday to discuss easing political tensions, as an opposition march toward Islamabad and disagreements over security measures complicate efforts to revive dialogue, media reports citing sources said.





The two leaders discussed the political situation, developments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) long march, according to the reports.





Shehbaz said the federal government was willing to resolve disputes through negotiations. Fazlur Rehman said differences should be settled through consultation and mutual understanding rather than confrontation.





The JUI-F chief urged the government and opposition to give their respective negotiating committees sufficient authority to make decisions and reach agreements on their behalf, saying both sides should treat the committees' decisions as final. He called on both camps to show flexibility on their positions and demands, warning that meaningful progress would be difficult without a willingness to compromise.





Sources said he also advised them to refrain from making public statements on social media and through the news media while negotiations were under way.





The outreach comes as the government and PTI remain divided over the party's insistence on continuing its march toward the federal capital. They also disagree over counterterrorism measures in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. PTI, led by supporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, launched the march from the province on October 5, demanding his release.





The protest had been postponed from September 27 after negotiations with the government failed to produce an agreement. The government has opposed the march, deploying additional security and warning against attempts to enter the capital.





A day earlier, Shehbaz also urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and opposition parties to take the political situation seriously and make practical efforts to resolve their differences, according to sources. The prime minister maintained that the federal government remained open to negotiations but opposed efforts to pressure it through protests or a march on the capital.





He also stressed the importance of political stability for economic recovery, saying continued uncertainty could complicate efforts to strengthen the economy. Shehbaz reportedly appreciated Fazlur Rehman's political services and his efforts to promote a conciliatory approach to resolving disputes.





The JUI-F is an Islamist political party with a long history of parliamentary participation and political alliances. It has played a role in negotiations and opposition coalitions across successive governments. Although it is not one of the country's largest parliamentary parties, its leader has frequently acted as an interlocutor between rival political groups.





In August, the JUI-F chief announced that opposition parties had agreed in principle to work toward a united parliamentary front with leaders of the Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-e-Pakistan, an opposition alliance. That initiative reflected his efforts to coordinate opposition parties and strengthen their collective role in parliament.





His latest calls for empowered negotiating teams and restraint in public statements come amid wider efforts to establish a channel for dialogue between the government and opposition. Whether the latest contacts will lead to substantive negotiations remains unclear, with both sides still facing disagreements over the march, security policy and the conditions for a political settlement.