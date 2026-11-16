US basketball player arrested in Nigeria with 75 pounds of cannabis at Lagos airport

NDLEA says Greene Da'monte Khiree, 28, abandoned his checked bags and tried to leave with only his carry-on.

LAGOS: A basketball player from the U.S. has been arrested in Nigeria after authorities found 33.95 kilograms (75 pounds) of cannabis in his luggage at Lagos' main airport, the country's anti-narcotics agency said.





The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency identified the suspect as Greene Da'monte Khiree, 28, of Georgia. The agency said he arrived from Thailand via the United Arab Emirates and was arrested Wednesday after airport officials noticed him abandon his two checked-in bags and try to leave with his carry-on.





The two bags, which bore his name, contained 32 packs of a potent cannabis strain known as "Loud," the agency said in a statement Sunday. A tracking device was also recovered from the bags.





According to the agency, the suspect said he had been playing professional basketball in Thailand and was visiting Nigeria to "build networks" for his career. He has not publicly commented on the allegations.





The agency said an examination of his phone pointed "to his knowledge of and involvement in the drug trafficking activity."





The International Basketball Federation lists a player by the name Damonte Greene, with his most recent appearance at the Phuket Elite Cup in Thailand on Sept. 26.





Nigeria, once regarded primarily as a transit hub for drug trafficking, has increasingly become a producer, consumer and distributor of illegal drugs, according to the U.N.





Recent NDLEA operations have uncovered several industrial-scale methamphetamine laboratories, raising concerns about links between Nigerian drug producers and Mexican cartels seeking to manufacture and export the drug. In September, the agency said it dismantled a meth lab and arrested a Mexican suspected drug kingpin who was allegedly attempting to flee Nigeria through Lagos.





In August, a social media influencer suspected of links to an international drug trafficking network was arrested after authorities seized cocaine worth nearly $28 million destined for the U.K.