Monday, November 16, 2026
Watch Live
Monday, November 16, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
16-NOV-2026
PETROL
-2.00 PKR
Rs. 330.00/ltr
DIESEL
0.00 PKR
Rs. 360.00/ltr
Headlines
KP gold mining-terrorism nexus exposed after slain militant identified as Afghan national Imran Khan cites brain hemorrhage, heart attack risks in letter to chief justices US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan KP gold mining-terrorism nexus exposed after slain militant identified as Afghan national Imran Khan cites brain hemorrhage, heart attack risks in letter to chief justices US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

US basketball player arrested in Nigeria with 75 pounds of cannabis at Lagos airport

NDLEA says Greene Da'monte Khiree, 28, abandoned his checked bags and tried to leave with only his carry-on.

Web Desk November 16, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Greene Da'monte Khiree

LAGOS: A basketball player from the U.S. has been arrested in Nigeria after authorities found 33.95 kilograms (75 pounds) of cannabis in his luggage at Lagos' main airport, the country's anti-narcotics agency said.


The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency identified the suspect as Greene Da'monte Khiree, 28, of Georgia. The agency said he arrived from Thailand via the United Arab Emirates and was arrested Wednesday after airport officials noticed him abandon his two checked-in bags and try to leave with his carry-on.


The two bags, which bore his name, contained 32 packs of a potent cannabis strain known as "Loud," the agency said in a statement Sunday. A tracking device was also recovered from the bags.


According to the agency, the suspect said he had been playing professional basketball in Thailand and was visiting Nigeria to "build networks" for his career. He has not publicly commented on the allegations.


The agency said an examination of his phone pointed "to his knowledge of and involvement in the drug trafficking activity."


The International Basketball Federation lists a player by the name Damonte Greene, with his most recent appearance at the Phuket Elite Cup in Thailand on Sept. 26.


Nigeria, once regarded primarily as a transit hub for drug trafficking, has increasingly become a producer, consumer and distributor of illegal drugs, according to the U.N.


Recent NDLEA operations have uncovered several industrial-scale methamphetamine laboratories, raising concerns about links between Nigerian drug producers and Mexican cartels seeking to manufacture and export the drug. In September, the agency said it dismantled a meth lab and arrested a Mexican suspected drug kingpin who was allegedly attempting to flee Nigeria through Lagos.


In August, a social media influencer suspected of links to an international drug trafficking network was arrested after authorities seized cocaine worth nearly $28 million destined for the U.K.

Recommended

Islamabad airport customs seize 47 kilograms of suspected drugs in two operations

Islamabad airport customs seize 47 kilograms of suspected drugs in two operations
Cannabis, chronic pain and sleep: A complex relationship uncovered by new research

Cannabis, chronic pain and sleep: A complex relationship uncovered by new research
Busan foreign student population hits record 24,328

Busan foreign student population hits record 24,328

Maduro-era business ties put Mireya Blavia de Cisneros under scrutiny

Maduro-era business ties put Mireya Blavia de Cisneros under scrutiny
Indonesia’s VP Gibran resigns as political rift draws attention

Indonesia’s VP Gibran resigns as political rift draws attention
Gaza mourns as deadly Israeli strike kills Hamas commander Al-Beik

Gaza mourns as deadly Israeli strike kills Hamas commander Al-Beik
Italy moves to ban burqas in schools, limit foreign students per class

Italy moves to ban burqas in schools, limit foreign students per class
Macron's viral hug moment with Iceland's leader steals spotlight at Dublin meeting

Macron's viral hug moment with Iceland's leader steals spotlight at Dublin meeting
Trump threatens to 'blow up' Oman over Strait of Hormuz dispute

Trump threatens to 'blow up' Oman over Strait of Hormuz dispute
British Army signs support pact with halal meat tycoon Tariq Sheikh

British Army signs support pact with halal meat tycoon Tariq Sheikh
Abdul El-Sayed becomes first Muslim elected to U.S. Senate from Michigan

Abdul El-Sayed becomes first Muslim elected to U.S. Senate from Michigan
Yemen claims 950 Houthi fighters killed in 1,879 ‘Dawn of Yemen’ operations

Yemen claims 950 Houthi fighters killed in 1,879 ‘Dawn of Yemen’ operations